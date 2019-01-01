-
SKU:66803
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Details
The Old Manhattan Apartment is packed with texture, history and hints of industrial style.
Your characters will love the brick walls, high ceiling, the exposed pipes and the apartment's spaciousness and beautiful light.
Comes with tons of props, rigged door, and emissive light materials!
What's Included and Features
- Old Manhattan Apartment (.DUF)
- Old Manhattan Apartment Room Full Preload Set:
- The door can be opened with limits
- Ready to render
- Emissive material for light bulbs and other lights
- Props:
- OMA Bathroom Door
- OMA Bed
- OMA Blender
- OMA Books
- OMA Box
- OMA Carpet
- OMA Ceiling Fan
- OMA Chair 01
- OMA Chair 02
- OMA Chair 03
- OMA Clock
- OMA Clothing Rack
- OMA Couch
- OMA Dining Table
- OMA Floor
- OMA Flowers
- OMA Flowers 02
- OMA Frying Pan
- OMA Hamper
- OMA Jar Glass 01
- OMA Jar Glass 02
- OMA Kitchen Cabinet
- OMA Ladder
- OMA Lamp
- OMA Light
- OMA Lounge Chair
- OMA Main Door 01
- OMA Main Door 02
- OMA Oil
- OMA Picture Frame 01
- OMA Picture Frame 02
- OMA Pillow
- OMA Plates
- OMA Roof
- OMA Second Floor
- OMA Side Table
- OMA Small Box
- OMA Track Lights
- OMA Vent
- OMA Wall 01
- OMA Wall 02
- OMA Wall 03
- OMA Wall 04
- OMA Washing Machine
- OMA Wheel
- OMA Wine Glass
- Textures Include:
- 94 Texture, Normal, Glossiness, Specular, and Diffuse Maps (389 x 263 to 2240 x 1680)
- Old Manhattan Apartment Room Full Preload Set:
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Old Manhattan Apartment (.DUF)