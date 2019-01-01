-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:66679Artist:Compatible Figures:N/ACompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$26.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:66679Artist:Compatible Figures:N/ACompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
Details
The Old Japanese Temple combines Japanese-style historical features with architectural styles introduced from China in ancient times.
The architecture and gardens are eclectic in multiple styles, and realistic period props like Lanterns, Wood Dragon, Bushes, Trees, Temple Corridor and Leaf Litter complete the environment!
Includes camera presets and iray promo scenes to be ready to go when you are! Get the Old Japanese Temple for your historical, empire, assassin, or Asian-themed renders.
What's Included and Features
- Old Japanese Temple: (.DUF)
- Old Japanese Temple Complete Iray
- Old Japanese Temple Complete 3Delight
- Old Japanese Temple Set Iray
- Old Japanese Temple Set 3Delight
- Scenes:
- 15 Old Japanese Temple Scenes (Iray Version Only)
- Lights:
- Old Japanese Temple 3Delight Lighting
- Camera:
- Old Japanese Temple Cameras Iray
- Old Japanese Temple Cameras 3Delight
- Props:
- Bush 01
- Bush 02
- Bush 03
- Hanging Lantern
- Leaf Litter Set
- Maple 01
- Maple 02
- Old Japanese Temple Corridor
- Old Japanese Temple Environment
- San-Karado A
- San-Karado B
- San-Karado C
- Scatter Maple 01
- Scatter Maple 02
- Scatter Maple 03
- Scatter Maple 04
- Stone Lantern
- Wood Dragon
- Textures Includes:
- 99 Texture, Normal, Roughnesss, Metallic, and Alpha Maps (256x256 to 4096x4096)
- Iray and 3Delight Versions
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
- Old Japanese Temple: (.DUF)