The Old Japanese Temple combines Japanese-style historical features with architectural styles introduced from China in ancient times.

The architecture and gardens are eclectic in multiple styles, and realistic period props like Lanterns, Wood Dragon, Bushes, Trees, Temple Corridor and Leaf Litter complete the environment!

Includes camera presets and iray promo scenes to be ready to go when you are! Get the Old Japanese Temple for your historical, empire, assassin, or Asian-themed renders.

