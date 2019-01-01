Loading...
Old House

Old House

    Old House

SKU: 66931
Artist: JeffersonAF
Compatible Figures: N/A
Compatible Software: DAZ Studio 4.12
  • Details

    Because of its understated nature, the Old House is an environment you'd find almost anywhere.
    With 3 props including an Old House Base, you can assemble your own scene as wish, whether you're rendering a quaint village, a renovation, a zombie apocalypse or something all your own.
    Product optimized for Iray engine.

    What's Included and Features

    • Old House: (.DUF)
    • Props:
      • OH Ivy
      • OH Old House
      • OH Vase
    • Cameras:
      • 5 Camera Presets
    • Iray Render Settings:
      • OH Background Day
      • OH Sun
      • OH Background Sunset
      • OH Sunset
    • Materials:
      • OH Lamp OFF
      • OH Lamp ON
    • Textures Included:
      • 53 Texture, Bump, HDR, Normal and Transparency Maps (256x256 to 4096x2048)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

