-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:66931Artist:Compatible Figures:N/ACompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$16.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:66931Artist:Compatible Figures:N/ACompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
Details
Because of its understated nature, the Old House is an environment you'd find almost anywhere.
With 3 props including an Old House Base, you can assemble your own scene as wish, whether you're rendering a quaint village, a renovation, a zombie apocalypse or something all your own.
Product optimized for Iray engine.
What's Included and Features
- Old House: (.DUF)
- Props:
- OH Ivy
- OH Old House
- OH Vase
- Cameras:
- 5 Camera Presets
- Iray Render Settings:
- OH Background Day
- OH Sun
- OH Background Sunset
- OH Sunset
- Materials:
- OH Lamp OFF
- OH Lamp ON
- Textures Included:
- 53 Texture, Bump, HDR, Normal and Transparency Maps (256x256 to 4096x2048)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer