Old Garage Interior

Old Garage Interior

  • $14.95
    Old Garage Interior
      NEW
    • $14.95
    SKU:64053
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Imaginary 3D
    Compatible Figures:
    N/A
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $10.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
  • Details

    Garage interior scene with pose-able doors and Iray render setting preset.

    What's Included and Features

    • Old Garage Interior (.DUF)
      • Old Garage Interior (Iray)
      • Old Garage Interior (3Delight)
      • Render Preset for Iray
    • Textures Include:
      • 38 Texture, Bump, and Normal Maps (512 x 512 to 4096 x 4096)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

