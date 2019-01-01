-
SKU:64053
Compatible Figures:N/A
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
-
$14.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
-
Details
Garage interior scene with pose-able doors and Iray render setting preset.
What's Included and Features
- Old Garage Interior (.DUF)
- Old Garage Interior (Iray)
- Old Garage Interior (3Delight)
- Render Preset for Iray
- Textures Include:
- 38 Texture, Bump, and Normal Maps (512 x 512 to 4096 x 4096)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
- Old Garage Interior (.DUF)