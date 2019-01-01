-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:66391Artist:Compatible Figures:N/ACompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$19.95
SKU:66391Artist:Compatible Figures:N/ACompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
-
Details
The off-road motorbike is ideal for your motorsport scenes.
Fully articulated and quick to render, the Off Road Motorbike comes with 2 basic poses to facilitate your own poses, plus 3 color choices with dirt options.
Don't miss out on this motorbike for your extreme and sporty character.
What's Included and Features
- Off Road Motorbike: (.DUF)
- Brake Front
- Brake Rear
- Foot Rest Left
- Foot Rest Right
- Fork
- Gear Handle
- Gear Pedal
- Suspension Rear
- Suspension front
- Wheels Roll
- Poses:
- 02 Riding Poses for Genesis 8 Female and Male
- 02 Matching Poses for Off Road Motorbike
- Material Options:
- Blue Clean
- Blue Dirty
- Green Clean
- Green Dirty
- Orange Clean
- Orange Dirty
- Textures Include:
- 210 Texture, Bump, Displacement, Metallic, and Normal Maps (4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
- Daz Studio 3Delight Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Off Road Motorbike: (.DUF)