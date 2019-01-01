Loading...
    SKU:66391
    Artist:
    Mely3D
    Compatible Figures:
    N/A
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:
  • Details

    The off-road motorbike is ideal for your motorsport scenes.

    Fully articulated and quick to render, the Off Road Motorbike comes with 2 basic poses to facilitate your own poses, plus 3 color choices with dirt options.

    Don't miss out on this motorbike for your extreme and sporty character.

    What's Included and Features

    • Off Road Motorbike: (.DUF)
      • Brake Front
      • Brake Rear
      • Foot Rest Left
      • Foot Rest Right
      • Fork
      • Gear Handle
      • Gear Pedal
      • Suspension Rear
      • Suspension front
      • Wheels Roll
    • Poses:
      • 02 Riding Poses for Genesis 8 Female and Male
      • 02 Matching Poses for Off Road Motorbike
    • Material Options:
      • Blue Clean
      • Blue Dirty
      • Green Clean
      • Green Dirty
      • Orange Clean
      • Orange Dirty
    • Textures Include:
      • 210 Texture, Bump, Displacement, Metallic, and Normal Maps (4096 x 4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
    • Daz Studio 3Delight Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

