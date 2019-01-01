The most colorful and diverse groups of fishes are those that live around coral reefs. Ocean Wonders comes with a Basic Fish that can be morphed into seven separate and beautiful coral reef fishes.

The Basic Fish comes fully rigged to facilitate its use in animation sequences and for greater flexibility creating poses. It also comes with additional morphs to change the shape of the Body and Fins and with several Pose morphs for each body part.

Ocean Wonders also includes an environment sandy seabed, different types of algae, corals, anemones, sponges, seashells and star fish!