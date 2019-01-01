-
Details
The most colorful and diverse groups of fishes are those that live around coral reefs. Ocean Wonders comes with a Basic Fish that can be morphed into seven separate and beautiful coral reef fishes.
The Basic Fish comes fully rigged to facilitate its use in animation sequences and for greater flexibility creating poses. It also comes with additional morphs to change the shape of the Body and Fins and with several Pose morphs for each body part.
Ocean Wonders also includes an environment sandy seabed, different types of algae, corals, anemones, sponges, seashells and star fish!
What's Included and Features
- Ocean Wonders (.DUF)
- Morphing Fish:
- Species
- Basic Triggerfish (Default)
- Blue Tang
- Clownfish
- Clown Triggerfish
- Gray Triggerfish
- Picasso Triggerfish
- Undulated Triggerfish
- Yellowtail Damselfish
- Additional Shape Morphs:
- Body
- Round/Elongated
- Thin
- Triangular Pelvis
- Mouth
- Teeth Small
- Teeth Spatulate
- Anal Fin
- Size (Large/Small)
- Irregular Border
- Caudal Fin
- Emarginated
- Forked
- Heterocercal
- Irregular Border
- Lunate/Fan
- Rhomboid/Trapezium
- Rounded
- Truncate
- Size
- Dorsal Fins
- Soft - Irregular Border
- Soft - Rectangular/Rounded
- Soft - Swept
- Soft - Triangular
- Spiny - Hide
- Spiny - Irregular Border
- Spiny - Large
- Spiny - Large and Rounded
- Spiny - Large and Trailing
- Spiny - Large and Triangular
- Spiny - Long and Narrow
- Spiny - Long and Wide
- Spiny - Triangular
- Pectoral Fins
- Rounded (Default)
- Fan
- Irregular Border
- Paddle Down
- Paddle Up
- Wing Down
- Wing Up
- Wing Long
- Pelvic Fins
- Hide fins
- Irregular Border
- Longer
- Triangular
- Body
- Pose Morphs
- Body
- Bend Down
- Bend Up
- Bend to Left
- Bend to Right
- Twist to Left
- Twist to Right
- Eyes (Left, Right, Both)
- Front/Back
- Rotate
- Up/Down
- Mouth
- Lower Jaw Up/Down
- Upper Jaw Up/Down
- Chew
- Close/Open Wide
- Fins
- Anal Fin Bend to Left
- Anal Fin Bend to Right
- Caudal Fin Bend to Left
- Caudal Fin Bend to Right
- Caudal Fin Twist to Left
- Caudal Fin Twist to Right
- Soft Dorsal Fin Bend to Left
- Soft Dorsal Bend to Right
- Large Spiny Dorsal Fin Left/Right
- Small Spiny Dorsal Fin Left/Right (Down Position)
- Small Spiny Dorsal Fin Up/Down
- Pelvic Fins Up/Down
- Pelvic Fins In/Out
- Pectoral Fins (Left, Right, Both)
- Back
- Back Full
- Front
- Front Full
- Rotate Backward
- Rotate Downward
- Rotate Forward
- Rotate Upward
- Sub Scene presets
- 1 Plain Sea Bottom
- 1 Simplex Marine Landscape
- 1 Complex Marine Landscape
- Props
- Large Algae
- Small Anemone
- Anemone
- Conch Long
- Conch Round
- Coral Base
- Sea Plant
- Seashell
- Bottom Seaweed
- Long Seaweed
- Short Seaweed
- Sponge Tubes
- Starfish
- Material Presets:
- Fish Materials
- 3 Materials Presets for the Clownfish (orange, Red, Yellow)
- 1 Material preset for each of the other Species
- 5 Anemone Colors (can be applied to both Small and Regular Size Anemones)
- 7 Plants Colors (can be applied to Algae, Sea Plants and Seaweeds of all sizes)
- 2 Round Conch Colors
- 1 Long Conch Color
- 1 Seashell Color
- 3 Sponge Tubes Colors (can also be applied to the Coral Base Sponges)
- 2 Starfish Colors
- 1 Sea bottom Color
- 1 Option to Hide Sharp Sea Bottom Borders
- 1 Option to Show Sharp Sea Bottom Borders
- 3 Colors to Blend Sea Bottom Borders with Background image
- Background image not included
- 1 Option to Remove Blending Colors from Sea Bottom Borders
- Fish Materials
- Texture Include:
- 73 Textures Diffuse, Bump, Normal, Specular, Transparency Maps (512 x 512 to 2048 x 2048)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Ocean Wonders (.DUF)