Noemi HD & Smile HD Expression for Genesis 8 Female

SKU:66669
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Details
Noemi is a charming European female character. All new for Genesis 8 and HD capable, Noemi is full of personality!
Noemi is customizable so she can fit in perfectly in your scene.
She includes the following:
- Custom sculpted HD smile morph
- Asymmetric high-detail HD morph
- Fibremesh eyebrows
- Fibremesh eyelashes (courtesy of Lash Master)
- Realistic skin pores and a meticulously tuned skin shader preset
- Better foot bends
- Heavily sculpted feet and a neutralizing morph in case shoes won't fit
- Custom navel morph that dials in automatically with the base Genesis 8 Female Navel morph
- Custom nipples HD morph that dials in automatically with the base Genesis 8 Female Nipples morph
- Custom sculpted teeth with asymmetry
- 5 eye colors
- A no-makeup and 5 makeups separated into lips and eyes
- Lipgloss ON/OFF presets
- Flushed cheeks LIE preset
- 2 Lashline LIE presets
- 3 metallic makeup presets
- Presets for white and natural teeth color
- 3 freckles LIE presets
What's Included and Features
- Actors (.DUF)
- BJ Noemi.duf
- Wearables (.DUF)
- Noemi Eyebrows.duf
- Noemi Eyelashes.duf
- Noemi Eyebrows.duf
- Noemi Eyelashes.duf
- Materials Iray (.DUF)
- !Noemi Eyebrows MAT.duf
- !Noemi Eyelashes MAT.duf
- !Noemi MAT.duf
- Noemi Eye Color Blue-Yellow.duf
- Noemi Eye Color Bright Blue.duf
- Noemi Eye Color Bright Gray (Default).duf
- Noemi Eye Color Brown.duf
- Noemi Eye Color Green.duf
- Noemi Lip Gloss OFF (Default).duf
- Noemi Lip Gloss ON.duf
- Noemi MU 00 Eyes (Default).duf
- Noemi MU 00 Lips (Default).duf
- Noemi MU 01 Eyes.duf
- Noemi MU 01 Lips.duf
- Noemi MU 02 Eyes.duf
- Noemi MU 02 Lips.duf
- Noemi MU 03 Eyes.duf
- Noemi MU 03 Lips.duf
- Noemi MU 04 Eyes.duf
- Noemi MU 04 Lips.duf
- Noemi MU 05 Eyes.duf
- Noemi MU 05 Lips.duf
- Noemi MU Metallic Blue.duf
- Noemi MU Metallic Gold.duf
- Noemi MU Metallic OFF.duf
- Noemi MU Metallic White.duf
- Noemi Teeth Natural (Default).duf
- Noemi Teeth White.duf
- 41 Texturemaps (.jpg, .png) for (1024 x 1024 to 8192 x 8192)
