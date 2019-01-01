Loading...
Noemi HD & Smile HD Expression for Genesis 8 Female

    SKU:66669
Artist: bluejaunte
Compatible Figures: Genesis 8 Female
Compatible Software: DAZ Studio 4.12
    Noemi is a charming European female character.  All new for Genesis 8 and HD capable, Noemi is full of personality!

    Noemi is customizable so she can fit in perfectly in your scene.

    She includes the following:

    • Custom sculpted HD smile morph
    • Asymmetric high-detail HD morph
    • Fibremesh eyebrows
    • Fibremesh eyelashes (courtesy of Lash Master)
    • Realistic skin pores and a meticulously tuned skin shader preset
    • Better foot bends
    • Heavily sculpted feet and a neutralizing morph in case shoes won't fit
    • Custom navel morph that dials in automatically with the base Genesis 8 Female Navel morph
    • Custom nipples HD morph that dials in automatically with the base Genesis 8 Female Nipples morph
    • Custom sculpted teeth with asymmetry
    • 5 eye colors
    • A no-makeup and 5 makeups separated into lips and eyes
    • Lipgloss ON/OFF presets
    • Flushed cheeks LIE preset
    • 2 Lashline LIE presets
    • 3 metallic makeup presets
    • Presets for white and natural teeth color
    • 3 freckles LIE presets

    What's Included and Features

    • Actors (.DUF)
      • BJ Noemi.duf
    • Wearables (.DUF)
      • Noemi Eyebrows.duf
      • Noemi Eyelashes.duf
      • Noemi Eyebrows.duf
      • Noemi Eyelashes.duf
    • Materials Iray (.DUF)
      • !Noemi Eyebrows MAT.duf
      • !Noemi Eyelashes MAT.duf
      • !Noemi MAT.duf
      • Noemi Eye Color Blue-Yellow.duf
      • Noemi Eye Color Bright Blue.duf
      • Noemi Eye Color Bright Gray (Default).duf
      • Noemi Eye Color Brown.duf
      • Noemi Eye Color Green.duf
      • Noemi Lip Gloss OFF (Default).duf
      • Noemi Lip Gloss ON.duf
      • Noemi MU 00 Eyes (Default).duf
      • Noemi MU 00 Lips (Default).duf
      • Noemi MU 01 Eyes.duf
      • Noemi MU 01 Lips.duf
      • Noemi MU 02 Eyes.duf
      • Noemi MU 02 Lips.duf
      • Noemi MU 03 Eyes.duf
      • Noemi MU 03 Lips.duf
      • Noemi MU 04 Eyes.duf
      • Noemi MU 04 Lips.duf
      • Noemi MU 05 Eyes.duf
      • Noemi MU 05 Lips.duf
      • Noemi MU Metallic Blue.duf
      • Noemi MU Metallic Gold.duf
      • Noemi MU Metallic OFF.duf
      • Noemi MU Metallic White.duf
      • Noemi Teeth Natural (Default).duf
      • Noemi Teeth White.duf
    • 41 Texturemaps (.jpg, .png) for (1024 x 1024 to 8192 x 8192)

    Notes

