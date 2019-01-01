Necro Cephaloid for Genesis 8 Male

Is the Necro Cephaloid an alien invader? An irradiated mutant? A demon? An experiment gone horribly wrong? A kaiju-sized menace? Maybe it's just a flawed clone of the villainous Overbrain? With this new character for Genesis 8 Male, you get to decide!

This full body morph comes complete with five texture options: a supernaturally white base texture; an earthy mix of browns and greens with a swirling organic brain pattern; an otherworldly alien texture of greens, blues and yellows with a very pronounced brain; a dark texture where the brain has some extra eyeballs floating amid its wrinkles; and a texture that evokes raw meat (that is, juicy and red...).

Get the incredibly unique Necro Cephaloid for your next render!