Necro Cephaloid for Genesis 8 Male

  • $16.95
      NEW
    SKU:66495
    Artist:
    JoeQuick
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Male
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:
  • Details

    Is the Necro Cephaloid an alien invader? An irradiated mutant? A demon? An experiment gone horribly wrong? A kaiju-sized menace? Maybe it's just a flawed clone of the villainous Overbrain? With this new character for Genesis 8 Male, you get to decide!

    This full body morph comes complete with five texture options: a supernaturally white base texture; an earthy mix of browns and greens with a swirling organic brain pattern; an otherworldly alien texture of greens, blues and yellows with a very pronounced brain; a dark texture where the brain has some extra eyeballs floating amid its wrinkles; and a texture that evokes raw meat (that is, juicy and red...).

    Get the incredibly unique Necro Cephaloid for your next render!

    What's Included and Features

    • Necro Cephaloid FBM
      • Restore Eyes Morph (bring your own eye textures)
      • Necro Cephaloid Custom UV
    • 5 Materials Options
      • Base MAT (supernatural white)
      • Earthy (Browns and Greens with swirling organic brain pattern)
      • Homage (otherworldly greens, blues and yellows with pronounced brain texture
      • Necroid (Dark colors and a brain with some extra eyeballs floating in it)
      • Raw Meat (it's just so juicy and red)
    • Textures Include
      • 29 Texture Height, Specular and Normal Maps (4096 x 4096 to 8192 x 8192)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

