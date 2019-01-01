Necro Cephaloid for Genesis 8 Male

-
$16.95
SKU:66495Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 MaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Details
Is the Necro Cephaloid an alien invader? An irradiated mutant? A demon? An experiment gone horribly wrong? A kaiju-sized menace? Maybe it's just a flawed clone of the villainous Overbrain? With this new character for Genesis 8 Male, you get to decide!
This full body morph comes complete with five texture options: a supernaturally white base texture; an earthy mix of browns and greens with a swirling organic brain pattern; an otherworldly alien texture of greens, blues and yellows with a very pronounced brain; a dark texture where the brain has some extra eyeballs floating amid its wrinkles; and a texture that evokes raw meat (that is, juicy and red...).
Get the incredibly unique Necro Cephaloid for your next render!
What's Included and Features
- Necro Cephaloid FBM
- Restore Eyes Morph (bring your own eye textures)
- Necro Cephaloid Custom UV
- 5 Materials Options
- Base MAT (supernatural white)
- Earthy (Browns and Greens with swirling organic brain pattern)
- Homage (otherworldly greens, blues and yellows with pronounced brain texture
- Necroid (Dark colors and a brain with some extra eyeballs floating in it)
- Raw Meat (it's just so juicy and red)
- Textures Include
- 29 Texture Height, Specular and Normal Maps (4096 x 4096 to 8192 x 8192)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Necro Cephaloid FBM