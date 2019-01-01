Loading...
    Nature Plants 06
    SKU:67107
    Artist:
    Polish
    Compatible Figures:
    N/A
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Make your natural, environment, or outdoor scene more realistic with these stunningly detailed nature plants with leaves, flowers, and fruits.

    Nature Plants 06 comes with Azalea Flowers, Cholla Cactus, Crape Myrtle and Eastern White Pine to make your nature scene authentic and real!

    What's Included and Features

    • Nature Plants 05 (.DUF)
      • NP6 Azalea Flowers
      • NP6 ChollaCactus
      • NP6 CrapeMyrtle
      • NP6 EasternWhitePine
    • Material Options:
      • NP6 Azalea Flowers fall
      • NP6 Azalea Flowers no flower
      • NP6 Azalea Flowers spring
      • NP6 Azalea Flowers winter
      • NP6 ChollaCactus
      • NP6 CrapeMyrtle Fall
      • NP6 CrapeMyrtle Spring no flower
      • NP6 CrapeMyrtle Spring
      • NP6 CrapeMyrtle Winter
      • NP6 EasternWhitePine Spring
      • NP6 EasternWhitePine Winter
    • Textures Include:
      • 96 Texture, Bump, Specular, Transparency and Normal Maps (256 x 512 to 1024 x 1024)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

