-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:67115Artist:Compatible Figures:N/ACompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$14.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:67115Artist:Compatible Figures:N/ACompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
This product is in these bundles
-
Details
Make your natural, environment, or outdoor scene more realistic with these stunningly detailed nature plants with leaves, flowers, and fruits.
Nature Plants 04 comes with Agarwood, American Boxwood, Bald Cypress and Beavertail Cactus to make your nature scene authentic and real!
What's Included and Features
- Nature Plants 04 (.DUF)
- Individual Trees:
- NP4 Agarwood
- NP4 AmericanBoxwood
- NP4 BaldCypress
- NP4 BeavertailCactus
- Material Options:
- NP4 Agarwood Fall
- NP4 Agarwood Spring Less leaves
- NP4 Agarwood Spring
- NP4 Agarwood Winter
- NP4 AmericanBoxwood Fall
- NP4 AmericanBoxwood Spring
- NP4 BaldCypress Fall
- NP4 BaldCypress Spring no moss
- NP4 BaldCypress Spring
- NP4 BaldCypress winter
- NP4 BeavertailCactus Fall
- NP4 BeavertailCactus Spring
- Textures Include:
- 109 Texture, Bump, Specular, Transparency and Normal Maps (256 x 512 to 1024 x 1024)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
- Individual Trees:
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
- Nature Plants 04 (.DUF)