SKU:67155
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Details
Nanah is a toonish girl with clear and delicate skin, with big eyes and expressive face.
Nanah comes with tons of materials including eyelashes, 5 eye and lip colors, 8 makeups, and 4 torso tattoos.
What's Included and Features
- Nanah for Genesis 8 Female (.DUF)
- Nanah Character Preset
- Nanah Body Reset
- Nanah Body
- Nanah Full Reset
- Nanah Full
- Nanah Head Reset
- Material Options
- 1 Full Texture
- 1 Eyelashes
- 5 Eye Colors
- 5 Lip Colors
- 8 Makeups
- 4 Tattoo Torso
- Textures Include
- 43 Texture, Bump, Specular and Normal Maps (2048 x 2048 to 4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
