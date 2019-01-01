Loading...
Nanah for Genesis 8 Female

  • $19.95
      NEW
    SKU:67155
    Artist:
    Elianeck
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $35.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
  • Details

    Nanah is a toonish girl with clear and delicate skin, with big eyes and expressive face.

    Nanah comes with tons of materials including eyelashes, 5 eye and lip colors, 8 makeups, and 4 torso tattoos.

    What's Included and Features

    • Nanah for Genesis 8 Female (.DUF)
      • Nanah Character Preset
      • Nanah Body Reset
      • Nanah Body
      • Nanah Full Reset
      • Nanah Full
      • Nanah Head Reset
    • Material Options
      • 1 Full Texture
      • 1 Eyelashes
      • 5 Eye Colors
      • 5 Lip Colors
      • 8 Makeups
      • 4 Tattoo Torso
    • Textures Include
      • 43 Texture, Bump, Specular and Normal Maps (2048 x 2048 to 4096 x 4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

