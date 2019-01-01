-
SKU:67297
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Details
This pinup style outfit includes many layers, garments, and fitting morphs (for Genesis 8 Female) to bring a desired amount of realism to your renders. The corset can shrink the waist, stockings grip the thighs, the bra pushes up the breasts, and other fitting details. Additional clothing morphs are included as well to adjust the clothing in different ways for better fitting and things like "hooking" the stockings to the garter hooks.
Various garments also include additional material options, all in Iray. All texture sizes are 4k or smaller. Clothing fits character shapes by auto-follow and adjusting clothing morphs.
See Feature list for all the beautiful pieces included in this set
What's Included and Features
- Mystique for Genesis 8 Female(s) (.DUF)
- Mystique 00 Outfit
- Mystique 01 Top Hat
- Mystique 02 Choker
- Adjust Back In{2F}Out
- Adjust Back Width
- Adjust Front In{2F}Out
- Adjust Front Width
- Adjust Left Side In{2F}Out
- Adjust Right Side In{2F}Out
- Expand All
- Mystique 03 Bra Top
- Expand Cups
- More Coverage
- Mystique 04 Corset
- Expand All
- Expand Bottom
- Expand Sides
- Expand Top
- Mystique 05 Gloves
- Mystique 06 Waist Garter
- Bend Front Straps
- Bend L Front Strap
- Bend R Front Strap
- Bra Top Squeeze Fit & Micro Pressure
- Expand All
- Expand Back
- Expand Front
- Expand Sides
- Fit Over Underwear
- Stockings Micro Pressure
- Mystique 07 Underwear
- Mystique 08 Vintage Stockings
- Adjust Knee Area
- Adjust Lower Leg
- Adjust Upper Leg
- Hook to Garter
- Mystique 09 Lace Stockings
- Adjust Knee Area
- Adjust Lower Leg
- Adjust Upper Leg
- Hook to Garter
- Mystique 10 Thigh High Socks
- Mystique 11 Slingback Heels
- Adjust Heel Base
- Adjust Heel Strap
- Expand All
- Fit Over Stockings
- Squeeze Fit (Apply G8F Morph)
- Supported Shapes
- Some Shapes May Be Supported by Auto-follow
- Genesis 8 Female Fitting Morphs
- Bra Top Squeeze Fit and Micro Pressure
- Corset Squeeze Fit
- Heels Squeeze Fit
- Stockings Micro Pressure
- Thigh High Socks Micro Pressure
- Waist Garter Micro Pressure
- Material Options
- Mystique Bra Top Style 01 Black 01 4K
- Mystique Bra Top Style 01 Black 02 4K
- Mystique Bra Top Style 01 Pink 01 4K
- Mystique Bra Top Style 01 Pink 02 4K
- Mystique Bra Top Style 01 White 01 4K
- Mystique Bra Top Style 01 White 02 4K
- Mystique Bra Top Style 02 Black 01 4K
- Mystique Bra Top Style 02 Black 02 4K
- Mystique Choker Black 2K
- Mystique Choker Blue 2K
- Mystique Choker Pink 2K
- Mystique Choker Red 2K
- Mystique Choker White 2K
- Mystique Corset Black 4K
- Mystique Corset Lace 4K
- Mystique Corset Vintage 4K
- Mystique Lace Stockings Black 4K
- Mystique Lace Stockings White 4K
- Mystique Slingback Heels Black 2K
- Mystique Slingback Heels Tan 2K
- Mystique Thigh High Socks Black 4K
- Mystique Thigh High Socks Pink 4K
- Mystique Thigh High Socks White 4K
- Mystique Top Hat Grey and Black 4K
- Mystique Underwear Black 4K
- Mystique Vintage Stockings Default 4K
- Mystique Vintage Stockings Wrinkles 4K
- Mystique Waist Garter Black 4K
- Mystique Waist Garter Black and Gold 4K
- Mystique Waist Garter Black and Silver 4K
- Poses
- Mystique Heel Pose
- Presets
- Bra Top Squeeze Fit & Micro Pressure OFF
- Bra Top Squeeze Fit & Micro Pressure ON
- Corset Squeeze Fit OFF
- Corset Squeeze Fit ON
- Heels Squeeze Fit G8F OFF
- Heels Squeeze Fit G8F ON
- Heels Squeeze Fit OFF
- Heels Squeeze Fit ON
- Stockings Micro Pressure OFF
- Stockings Micro Pressure ON
- Thigh High Socks Micro Pressure OFF
- Thigh High Socks Micro Pressure ON
- Waist Garter Micro Pressure OFF
- Waist Garter Micro Pressure ON
- Textures Include
- Texture, Bump Normal, Reflection, Specular, and Transparency Maps (2048 x 2048 up to 4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer