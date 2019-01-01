Mystique for Genesis 8 Female(s)

This pinup style outfit includes many layers, garments, and fitting morphs (for Genesis 8 Female) to bring a desired amount of realism to your renders. The corset can shrink the waist, stockings grip the thighs, the bra pushes up the breasts, and other fitting details. Additional clothing morphs are included as well to adjust the clothing in different ways for better fitting and things like "hooking" the stockings to the garter hooks.

Various garments also include additional material options, all in Iray. All texture sizes are 4k or smaller. Clothing fits character shapes by auto-follow and adjusting clothing morphs.

See Feature list for all the beautiful pieces included in this set