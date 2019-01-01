Loading...
Mysterious Alien HD for Genesis 8 Male

    Mysterious Alien HD for Genesis 8 Male
    SKU:66369
    Artist:
    JoLab1985
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Male
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
  • Details

    This fearsome warrior is mysterious, elegant, creepy, deadly and highly intelligent.

    Mysterious Alien HD includes a fully pose-able tail and a head dome with a creepy inner skull. This level 4 HD character for Genesis 8 Male also includes 4 material styles, 7 tattoo options and 5 bioluminescent options.

    Mysterious Alien HD is a great addition to any sci-fi, space, alien, or fantasy image!

    What's Included and Features

    • Mysterious Alien HD for Genesis 8 Male
      • Mysterious Alien HD Character Preset
      • Mysterious Alien HD Apply/Remove
      • Mysterious Alien HD Claws Apply/Remove
      • Mysterious Alien HD Back Spikes Apply/Remove
      • Mysterious Alien HD Head Dome
      • Mysterious Alien HD Skull
      • Mysterious Alien HD Tail
      • Mysterious Alien HD Load All Attachments Preset
    • Material Options
      • Mysterious Alien HD Blue
      • Mysterious Alien HD Green
      • Mysterious Alien HD Human
      • Mysterious Alien HD Purple
      • Mysterious Alien HD Dome Blue
      • Mysterious Alien HD Dome Green
      • Mysterious Alien HD Dome Human
      • Mysterious Alien HD Dome Opaque
      • Mysterious Alien HD Dome Purple
      • Mysterious Alien HD Dome Thin
      • Mysterious Alien HD Anatomical Element Blue
      • Mysterious Alien HD Anatomical Element Green
      • Mysterious Alien HD Anatomical Element Human
      • Mysterious Alien HD Anatomical Element Purple
      • Mysterious Alien HD Skull Bone
      • Mysterious Alien HD Skull Glow Blue
      • Mysterious Alien HD Skull Glow Green
      • Mysterious Alien HD Skull Glow Purple
      • Mysterious Alien HD Skull Glow Red
      • Mysterious Alien HD Skull Glow Yellow
      • Mysterious Alien HD Skull Metal
      • Mysterious Alien HD Tail Blue
      • Mysterious Alien HD Tail Green
      • Mysterious Alien HD Tail Human
      • Mysterious Alien HD Tail Purple
      • Mysterious Alien HD Tattoo Black
      • Mysterious Alien HD Tattoo Blue
      • Mysterious Alien HD Tattoo Glow Blue
      • Mysterious Alien HD Tattoo Glow Green
      • Mysterious Alien HD Tattoo Glow Purple
      • Mysterious Alien HD Tattoo Glow Red
      • Mysterious Alien HD Tattoo Glow Yellow
      • Mysterious Alien HD Tattoo Green
      • Mysterious Alien HD Tattoo Purple
      • Mysterious Alien HD Tattoo Red
      • Mysterious Alien HD Tattoo White
      • Mysterious Alien HD Tattoo Yellow
    • 10 Mouth Poses
    • Textures Include
      • 102 Textures, Bump, Normal, SSS Maps (2048 x 2048 to 4096 x 4096)
      • Texture Templates available through the Product Library
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

