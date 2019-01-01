-
SKU:66369Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 MaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
$24.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
Details
This fearsome warrior is mysterious, elegant, creepy, deadly and highly intelligent.
Mysterious Alien HD includes a fully pose-able tail and a head dome with a creepy inner skull. This level 4 HD character for Genesis 8 Male also includes 4 material styles, 7 tattoo options and 5 bioluminescent options.
Mysterious Alien HD is a great addition to any sci-fi, space, alien, or fantasy image!
What's Included and Features
- Mysterious Alien HD for Genesis 8 Male
- Mysterious Alien HD Character Preset
- Mysterious Alien HD Apply/Remove
- Mysterious Alien HD Claws Apply/Remove
- Mysterious Alien HD Back Spikes Apply/Remove
- Mysterious Alien HD Head Dome
- Mysterious Alien HD Skull
- Mysterious Alien HD Tail
- Mysterious Alien HD Load All Attachments Preset
- Material Options
- Mysterious Alien HD Blue
- Mysterious Alien HD Green
- Mysterious Alien HD Human
- Mysterious Alien HD Purple
- Mysterious Alien HD Dome Blue
- Mysterious Alien HD Dome Green
- Mysterious Alien HD Dome Human
- Mysterious Alien HD Dome Opaque
- Mysterious Alien HD Dome Purple
- Mysterious Alien HD Dome Thin
- Mysterious Alien HD Anatomical Element Blue
- Mysterious Alien HD Anatomical Element Green
- Mysterious Alien HD Anatomical Element Human
- Mysterious Alien HD Anatomical Element Purple
- Mysterious Alien HD Skull Bone
- Mysterious Alien HD Skull Glow Blue
- Mysterious Alien HD Skull Glow Green
- Mysterious Alien HD Skull Glow Purple
- Mysterious Alien HD Skull Glow Red
- Mysterious Alien HD Skull Glow Yellow
- Mysterious Alien HD Skull Metal
- Mysterious Alien HD Tail Blue
- Mysterious Alien HD Tail Green
- Mysterious Alien HD Tail Human
- Mysterious Alien HD Tail Purple
- Mysterious Alien HD Tattoo Black
- Mysterious Alien HD Tattoo Blue
- Mysterious Alien HD Tattoo Glow Blue
- Mysterious Alien HD Tattoo Glow Green
- Mysterious Alien HD Tattoo Glow Purple
- Mysterious Alien HD Tattoo Glow Red
- Mysterious Alien HD Tattoo Glow Yellow
- Mysterious Alien HD Tattoo Green
- Mysterious Alien HD Tattoo Purple
- Mysterious Alien HD Tattoo Red
- Mysterious Alien HD Tattoo White
- Mysterious Alien HD Tattoo Yellow
- 10 Mouth Poses
- Textures Include
- 102 Textures, Bump, Normal, SSS Maps (2048 x 2048 to 4096 x 4096)
- Texture Templates available through the Product Library
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Mysterious Alien HD for Genesis 8 Male