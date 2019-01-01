Loading...
Mylene HD for Genesis 8 Female

Mylene HD for Genesis 8 Female

    Mylene HD for Genesis 8 Female
    SKU:66003
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Mousso
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $35.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
  • Details

    Introducing Mylene, a youthful and attractive, intense and thoughtful character for Genesis 8 Female.;

    Get Mylene HD for Genesis 8 Female and watch her become your go-to character.

    What's Included and Features

    • Mylene HD for Genesis 8 Female (.DUF)
      • Complete Apply/Remove
      • Body Apply/Remove
      • Body HD Apply/Remove
      • Head Apply/Remove
      • Head HD Apply/Remove
      • Lashes Apply/Remove
      • Nails Apply/Remove
      • Navel Apply/Remove
      • Nipples Apply/Remove
      • Fibermesh Brows
      • Peach Fuzz
      • Fibermesh Anatomical Elements Hair
    • Material Options:
      • Base MAT
      • Anatomical Elements
      • 1 Eyelashes
      • 8 Eye Colors
      • 9 Makeup + Natural Face + Custom Color
      • 9 Lip Colors + Natural Lips + Custom Color
      • 9 Makeup without Brows + Natural Face
      • Normal On/Off
      • 3 SSS Options
      • 3 L.I.E. Blush
      • 2 L.I.E. No Brow Option
      • 2 Fibermesh Brow Options
      • 7 Nail Colors
    • Textures Include
      • 69 Texture, Bump, Specular, Reflection and Transparency Maps (2048 x 2048 up to 4096 x 4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

