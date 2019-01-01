-
SKU:66003
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Install Types:
-
$18.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
-
Details
Introducing Mylene, a youthful and attractive, intense and thoughtful character for Genesis 8 Female.;
Get Mylene HD for Genesis 8 Female and watch her become your go-to character.
What's Included and Features
- Mylene HD for Genesis 8 Female (.DUF)
- Complete Apply/Remove
- Body Apply/Remove
- Body HD Apply/Remove
- Head Apply/Remove
- Head HD Apply/Remove
- Lashes Apply/Remove
- Nails Apply/Remove
- Navel Apply/Remove
- Nipples Apply/Remove
- Fibermesh Brows
- Peach Fuzz
- Fibermesh Anatomical Elements Hair
- Material Options:
- Base MAT
- Anatomical Elements
- 1 Eyelashes
- 8 Eye Colors
- 9 Makeup + Natural Face + Custom Color
- 9 Lip Colors + Natural Lips + Custom Color
- 9 Makeup without Brows + Natural Face
- Normal On/Off
- 3 SSS Options
- 3 L.I.E. Blush
- 2 L.I.E. No Brow Option
- 2 Fibermesh Brow Options
- 7 Nail Colors
- Textures Include
- 69 Texture, Bump, Specular, Reflection and Transparency Maps (2048 x 2048 up to 4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Mylene HD for Genesis 8 Female (.DUF)