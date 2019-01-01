-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:66023Artist:Compatible Figures:NoCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$19.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:66023Artist:Compatible Figures:NoCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
Details
Cover every angle of your composition with Muelsfell Heroic Studio Backdrops with Iray Presets, an easy-to-use backdrop set with twenty light settings, ten basic background materials, fully adjustable lights and emissive surfaces. There's a large overhead fill light, a low fill light, a main globe light in the center, and globe lights for left and right rim lighting, all of which can be rotated, and whose altitudes and orbits can be changed to where ever you prefer the light to come from.
In addition to the main backdrop, there are two heroic backdrops with modeled details: a dungeon wall and an Asian wall, suitable for historic, renaissance, medieval, Asian, Japanese or Chinese themes. All backdrops have the same adjustable lights and emissive surfaces, and presets work on all three backdrops.
All promos have been rendered with solid black environment light, so the only light you see is the light from the backdrop lights. This product relies heavily on Iray emissive lighting, and would be of limited use in the 3Delight rendering engine.
Control the lights with Muelsfell Heroic Studio Backdrops!
What's Included and Features
- Muelsfell Heroic Studio Backdrops with Iray Presets: (.DUF)
- Heroic Backdrop - Asian
- Heroic Backdrop - Dungeon
- Heroic Backdrop - Plain
- Morph - Curve Stage
- Iray Materials
- Asian - Default
- Dungeon - Default
- Plain - Bokeh Blue
- Plain - Bokeh Gold
- Plain - Bokeh Green
- Plain - Metal Grey
- Plain - Solid Black
- Plain - Studio Aqua
- Plain - Studio Black
- Plain - Studio Blue
- Plain - Studio Green
- Plain - Studio Red
- Emissive Light Settings
- Aqua and Orange
- Dramatic Heat
- Gentle Spring
- Hot Red and Yellow
- Joker's Stage
- Minty Fresh
- Moody Tinge
- Moonlight
- Multicolour Wash
- Neutral Lights
- Pastels in Pink
- Peach Summer
- Pleasant Wash
- Soft Blue
- Strong Orange Left
- Strong Reddish Right
- Strong White Rim
- The Woodlands
- Urban Nightlife
- Yellow Sunlight
- Presets
- Globe Lights Reset
- Globe Lights to the Left
- Globe Lights to the Right
- Low Fill Light - 20% Scale
- Low Fill Light - Default Scale
- Textures Include:
- 43 Diffuse, Normal, Height, Roughness, Alpha, and Emissive Maps (2048x2048 to 4096x4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
- Muelsfell Heroic Studio Backdrops with Iray Presets: (.DUF)