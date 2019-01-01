Loading...
More Patterns Iray Shaders

More Patterns Iray Shaders

  • $14.95
    • $14.95
    SKU:63571
    Artist:
    Daz Originals JGreenlees
    Compatible Figures:
    No
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $10.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
  • Details

    More patterns with Satin, Enjoy this set for clothing, sheets, or just about anything

    What's Included and Features

    • More Patterns Iray Shaders (.DUF)
      • 40 Pattterned Shaders
      • 20 Metallic Flake color shaders
      • 30 Metallic Flake Color Utility Shaders
      • 19 Metallic Flake Density Utility Shaders
      • 37 Metallic Flake Size Utility Shaders
      • 10 Metallic Flake Strength Utility Shaders
      • 10 Metallic Flake Weight Utility Shaders
      • 12 Tiling Utility Shaders
      • 01 Blank Shader Reset Utility Shader
      • 10 Metallicity Utility Shaders
    • Textures Include
      • 49 Texture Maps (up to 5000 x 5000)
    • Daz Studio Shader Presets for Iray (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

