-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:66145Artist:Compatible Figures:NoCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$22.95
SKU:66145Artist:Compatible Figures:NoCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
-
Details
The Modular Buggy is made for all of your off-road scenes.
This Buggy is totally customizable with14 wearable accessories and 7 materials preset, plus you can easily adjust the suspensions, wheels, steering wheel, seat, pedal and gear shift with poses controls.
Get the Modular Buggy for your desert, racing, escape, crust-punk or apocalypse scene today!
Add-ons for this product.
What's Included and Features
- Modular Buggy (.DUF)
- Props:
- MB Buggy Base
- MB Base version Complete
- MB Base version Back Roof
- MB Base version Bonnet
- MB Base version Bumper
- MB Base version Doors
- MB Base version FL Guard
- MB Base version FR Guard
- MB Base version RL Guard
- MB Base version RR Guard
- MB Base version Roof Panel
- MB Base version Top light
- MB Base version Wheel FL
- MB Base version Wheel FR
- MB Base version Wheel RL
- MB Base version Wheel RR
- MB Base version Wheels All
- Poses:
- 17 Pose Controls
- Materials:
- 7 Material Presets
- Textures Include:
- 509 Textures, Diffuse, Metallic, Roughness, Height, Normal, Opacity, Emissive Maps (4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
- Daz Studio 3Delight Material Preset (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer