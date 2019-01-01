Loading...
Modular Buggy

Modular Buggy

      NEW
    SKU:66145
    Artist:
    Mely3D
    Compatible Figures:
    No
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:
  • Details

    The Modular Buggy is made for all of your off-road scenes.

    This Buggy is totally customizable with14 wearable accessories and 7 materials preset, plus you can easily adjust the suspensions, wheels, steering wheel, seat, pedal and gear shift with poses controls.

    Get the Modular Buggy for your desert, racing, escape, crust-punk or apocalypse scene today!

    Add-ons for this product.

    What's Included and Features

    • Modular Buggy (.DUF)
    • Props:
      • MB Buggy Base
      • MB Base version Complete
      • MB Base version Back Roof
      • MB Base version Bonnet
      • MB Base version Bumper
      • MB Base version Doors
      • MB Base version FL Guard
      • MB Base version FR Guard
      • MB Base version RL Guard
      • MB Base version RR Guard
      • MB Base version Roof Panel
      • MB Base version Top light
      • MB Base version Wheel FL
      • MB Base version Wheel FR
      • MB Base version Wheel RL
      • MB Base version Wheel RR
      • MB Base version Wheels All
    • Poses:
      • 17 Pose Controls
    • Materials:
      • 7 Material Presets
    • Textures Include:
      • 509 Textures, Diffuse, Metallic, Roughness, Height, Normal, Opacity, Emissive Maps (4096 x 4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
    • Daz Studio 3Delight Material Preset (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

