Modern House 2 Kitchen Food

Modern House 2 Kitchen Food

  • $16.95
    • Modern House 2 Kitchen Food in Places and Things, Props, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    • $16.95
    SKU:65765
    Artist:
    Daz Originals petipet
    Compatible Figures:
    No
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12, Poser
    Required Products:
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $35.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
  • Details

    Modern house 2 Kitchen.This set is made for the kitchen in the modern house 2, Floor 2. The set includes vegetables, food and boxes to create a large set of food in the fridge. Like items made from meat, packaged food and vegetables.
    Explore!

    NOTE: The required product is only for the preload, you do not have to own the modern house floor 2 to use the food props.

    What's Included and Features

    • Modern House 2 Kitchen: Food (DUF, data, CR2, OBJ)
      • 16 Boxes
      • 15 Food props
      • 10 Vegetables and fruit
      • 1 Load all
      • 1 camera preset (requires Modern House 2 Props Floor 2)
    • Textures:
      • 34 Texture, Normal, and Reflection maps (up to 4096 x 4096)
    • DAZ Studio Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer
      • 1 Poser Core Installer

