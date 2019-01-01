-
SKU:66749Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female, Genesis 8 MaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$16.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
-
Details
Modern Handguns offers a selection of classic handguns: a 9mm pistol which is widely used around the world, and two iconic .44 Magnum revolvers of which both have two different barrel length variants.
All guns have been modeled with high details and as accurate representations of their real life counterparts. Included also is a 6 round smart prop for the revolvers, which loads into the cylinder (parented to the extractor), and separate magazine props for the pistol (loaded and empty). The weapons come also as smart props for Genesis 8 with hand poses (including trigger finger on and off the trigger).
All weapons have multiple moving parts, and the revolvers have two color options. Bang!
What's Included and Features
- 12 Universal props:
- .44 Magnum revolver model 29, with 6" barrel
- Trigger
- Hammer
- Crane
- Cylinder
- Extractor
- Extractor rod
- ERC controls for all movements
- .44 Magnum revolver model 29, with 8 3/8" barrel
- Trigger
- Hammer
- Crane
- Cylinder
- Extractor
- Extractor rod
- ERC controls for all movements
- .44 Magnum revolver model 629, with 6" barrel
- Trigger
- Hammer
- Crane
- Cylinder
- Extractor
- Extractor rod
- ERC controls for all movements
- .44 Magnum revolver model 629, with 8 3/8" barrel
- Trigger
- Hammer
- Crane
- Cylinder
- Extractor
- Extractor rod
- ERC controls for all movements
- 9 mm Pistol model 17 Generation 4
- Slide
- Barrel
- Trigger
- Trigger safety
- Magazine
- ERC controls for all movements
- .44 Magnum round
- .44 Magnum shell casing
- .44 Magnum 6 round load -smart prop for the revolvers (parents to the extractor)
- 9 mm round
- 9 mm shell casing
- 9 mm pistol empty magazine
- 9 mm pistol loaded magazine
- .44 Magnum revolver model 29, with 6" barrel
- 10 Smart props for Genesis 8 Female:
- Left and right hand .44 Magnum 29_6 smart prop
- Left and right hand .44 Magnum 29_8 smart prop
- Left and right hand .44 Magnum 629_6 smart prop
- Left and right hand .44 Magnum 629_8 smart prop
- Left and right hand Pistol 17 Gen 4 smart prop
- 10 Smart props for Genesis 8 Male:
- Left and right hand .44 Magnum 29_6 smart prop
- Left and right hand .44 Magnum 29_8 smart prop
- Left and right hand .44 Magnum 629_6 smart prop
- Left and right hand .44 Magnum 629_8 smart prop
- Left and right hand Pistol 17 Gen 4 smart prop
- 20 Hand poses for Genesis 8 Female:
- Left and right hand poses for .44 Magnum 29_6 with index finger off trigger
- Left and right hand poses for .44 Magnum 29_6 with index finger on trigger
- Left and right hand poses for .44 Magnum 29_8 with index finger off trigger
- Left and right hand poses for .44 Magnum 29_8 with index finger on trigger
- Left and right hand poses for .44 Magnum 629_6 with index finger off trigger
- Left and right hand poses for .44 Magnum 629_6 with index finger on trigger
- Left and right hand poses for .44 Magnum 629_8 with index finger off trigger
- Left and right hand poses for .44 Magnum 629_8 with index finger on trigger
- Left and right hand poses for Pistol 17 Gen 4 with index finger off trigger
- Left and right hand poses for Pistol 17 Gen 4 with index finger on trigger
- 20 Hand poses for Genesis 8 Male:
- Left and right hand poses for .44 Magnum 29_6 with index finger off trigger
- Left and right hand poses for .44 Magnum 29_6 with index finger on trigger
- Left and right hand poses for .44 Magnum 29_8 with index finger off trigger
- Left and right hand poses for .44 Magnum 29_8 with index finger on trigger
- Left and right hand poses for .44 Magnum 629_6 with index finger off trigger
- Left and right hand poses for .44 Magnum 629_6 with index finger on trigger
- Left and right hand poses for .44 Magnum 629_8 with index finger off trigger
- Left and right hand poses for .44 Magnum 629_8 with index finger on trigger
- Left and right hand poses for Pistol 17 Gen 4 with index finger off trigger
- Left and right hand poses for Pistol 17 Gen 4 with index finger on trigger
- Daz Studio Iray material presets, including:
- Back steel & Wood color option for .44 Magnum 29_6 and .44 Magnum 29_8
- Stainless steel & Wood color option for .44 Magnum 29_6 and .44 Magnum 29_8
- Stainless steel & Polymer color option for .44 Magnum 629_6 and .44 Magnum 629_8
- Back steel & Polymer color option for .44 Magnum 629_6 and .44 Magnum 629_8
- Textures include:
- 23 Base color, Roughness, Metallicity, Normal and Opacity maps (512 x 512 - 2048 x 2048)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- 12 Universal props: