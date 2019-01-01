Modern Handguns offers a selection of classic handguns: a 9mm pistol which is widely used around the world, and two iconic .44 Magnum revolvers of which both have two different barrel length variants.

All guns have been modeled with high details and as accurate representations of their real life counterparts. Included also is a 6 round smart prop for the revolvers, which loads into the cylinder (parented to the extractor), and separate magazine props for the pistol (loaded and empty). The weapons come also as smart props for Genesis 8 with hand poses (including trigger finger on and off the trigger).

All weapons have multiple moving parts, and the revolvers have two color options. Bang!