Mirror Hair and Clothing with the new Mirror Geometry for Genesis 8!

This powerful script easily and quickly creates mirror images of hair and clothing that are virtually indistinguishable from the original items. Mirror items support the same bone hierarchy, morphs (including JCMs), DFormers, rigid follow nodes, and more. Even hierarchical material presets will work with your new mirrored items!

The RSE Mirror Geometry for Genesis 8 from Esha and RiverSoft Art can:

Mirror Clothing and dForce Clothing

Mirror Hair

Note: dForce hair and strand-based hair are not supported

The RSE Mirror Geometry for Genesis 8 is also a merchant resource! If you are the creator of the original items, you can easily create mirrored versions for your sets and sell them!