SKU:65939
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female, Genesis 8 Male
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Install Types:
$29.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Details
Mirror Hair and Clothing with the new Mirror Geometry for Genesis 8!
This powerful script easily and quickly creates mirror images of hair and clothing that are virtually indistinguishable from the original items. Mirror items support the same bone hierarchy, morphs (including JCMs), DFormers, rigid follow nodes, and more. Even hierarchical material presets will work with your new mirrored items!
The RSE Mirror Geometry for Genesis 8 from Esha and RiverSoft Art can:
- Mirror Clothing and dForce Clothing
- Mirror Hair
Note: dForce hair and strand-based hair are not supported
The RSE Mirror Geometry for Genesis 8 is also a merchant resource! If you are the creator of the original items, you can easily create mirrored versions for your sets and sell them!
What's Included and Features
- Mirror Geometry: (.DSE)
- Mirror Geometry Script for Genesis 8 Female
- Mirror Geometry Script for Genesis 8 Male
- User Guide
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
