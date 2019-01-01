Millennial Living and Dining Room is a very chic living space where millennials and minimalists can enjoy their time.

This room may be small, but functional furniture widens the space and makes it look bigger. Curved pieces such as an illuminated round mirror and an oval table cut away corners, hence, creating room to breathe.

This environment comes with tons of props like books, dining table, chairs, and wares, flower vases and tons of plants, sunglasses, pitcher, mirror, and magazines! Get it for your designer and space-conscious characters and watch them make it theirs.