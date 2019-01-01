Loading...
    Millarose for Genesis 8 Female
    SKU:66843
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Mousso
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:
  • Details

    Despite her modest upbringing and sweet nature, Millarose can quickly change to an empress or fit warrior.

    Millarose comes with HD details, 10 makeup presets with and without brows, 8 lip colors, 8 eye colors, custom Fibermesh brows, and additional elements.

    Get here wherever you need a captivating face, realistic depth, and a female character who comes with more than meets the eye.

    What's Included and Features

    • Millarose HD for Genesis 8 Female (.DUF)
      • Complete Apply/Remove
      • Body Apply/Remove
      • Body HD Apply/Remove
      • Head Apply/Remove
      • Head HD Apply/Remove
      • Lashes Apply/Remove
      • Nails Apply/Remove
      • Navel Apply/Remove
      • Nipples Apply/Remove
      • Fibermesh Brows
      • Peach Fuzz
      • Fibermesh Genital Hair
    • Material Options:
      • Base MAT
      • Anatomical Elements
      • 01 Eyelashes
      • 08 Eye Colors
      • 10 Makeup + Natural Face + Custom Color
      • 08 Lip Colors + Natural Lips + Custom Color
      • 10 Makeup without Brows + Natural Face
      • Normal On/Off
      • 03 SSS Options
      • 03 L.I.E. Blush
      • 02 L.I.E. No Brow Option
      • 02 Fibermesh Brow Options
    • Textures Include
      • 71 Texture, Bump, Specular, Reflection and Transparency Maps (2048 x 2048 up to 4096 x 4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

