-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:66919Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 MaleCompatible Software:dForce Hair, DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$23.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:66919Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 MaleCompatible Software:dForce Hair, DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
This product is in these bundles
-
Details
Don't miss out on this modern take on classic Military hair style.
With 2 Strand Based Hair Pieces (Top Square Cut and Shaved Sides), your Genesis 8 Male will be roll-call ready in no time!
Military Cut Style Hair for Dain 8 and Genesis 8 Male(s) is great in every scene — try this hair out wherever you need a serious male character.
What's Included and Features
- Military Cut Style dForce Hair for Dain 8 and Genesis 8 Male(s) (.DUF)
- Military Cut Style dForce Hair:
- Divided Into Top and Bottom Hairs
- dForce Ready
- Genesis 8 Male Shapes supported in Daz Studio by Auto-follow
- Material Options:
- 05 Bottom Hair Hierarchical Materials
- 05 Top Hair Hierarchical Materials
- Textures Include:
- 10 Texture, and Hair Density Maps (1024 x 1024)
- Texture Templates available through the Product Library
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer