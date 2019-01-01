Loading...
Military Cut Style dForce Hair for Dain 8 and Genesis 8 Male(s)

    • Military Cut Style dForce Hair for Dain 8 and Genesis 8 Male(s) in People and Wearables, Hair, Genesis 8, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    SKU:66919
    Artist:
    Daz Originals
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Male
    Compatible Software:
    dForce Hair, DAZ Studio 4.12
    Don't miss out on this modern take on classic Military hair style.

    With 2 Strand Based Hair Pieces (Top Square Cut and Shaved Sides), your Genesis 8 Male will be roll-call ready in no time!

    Military Cut Style Hair for Dain 8 and Genesis 8 Male(s) is great in every scene try this hair out wherever you need a serious male character.

    What's Included and Features

    • Military Cut Style dForce Hair for Dain 8 and Genesis 8 Male(s) (.DUF)
    • Military Cut Style dForce Hair:
      • Divided Into Top and Bottom Hairs
      • dForce Ready
    • Genesis 8 Male Shapes supported in Daz Studio by Auto-follow
    • Material Options:
      • 05 Bottom Hair Hierarchical Materials
      • 05 Top Hair Hierarchical Materials
    • Textures Include:
      • 10 Texture, and Hair Density Maps (1024 x 1024)
      • Texture Templates available through the Product Library
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

