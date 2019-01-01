-
SKU:66345Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Required Products:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
Details
Michaela HD for CJ 8 is a strong, natural beauty, but don't be fooled by her looks. She is a tough woman who takes care of business.
Michaela HD requires CJ 8. She has been sculpted on the CJ 8 base and her shape will not look the same without it.
What's Included and Features
- Michaela HD for CJ 8 (.DUF)
- Michaela HD
- Michaela Body Shape Apply/Rem
- Michaela Full Shape Apply/Rem
- Michaela Head Shape Apply/Rem
- Michaela Brows
- Michaela Pubic Hair
- Material Options
- 1 Michaela Skin Tetxure
- 1 Michalea Anatomical Elements Texture
- 1 Michaela Brows Dark
- 1 Michaela Pubic Hair Dark
- 5 Michaela Eyes
- 1 Michaela Painted Brows On/Off
- 7 Michaela Eye Makeups + No Eye Makeup
- 6 Michaela Lips + Glossy and Natural
- 1 Michaela Face Cuts
- 1 Michaela Skin Dirty Apply/Rem
- 1 Michaela Abdomen Tattoo
- 1 Michaela Arm Tattoo
- Textures Include
- 55 Texture, Bump, Normal, Specular, and Transparency Maps (2048 x 2048 to 4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Michaela HD for CJ 8 (.DUF)