Mercenary Outfit for Dain 8 and Genesis 8 Male(s)

  • $21.95
    SKU:66855
    Artist:
    Daz Originals
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Male
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
  • Details

    Even in times of peace, this gun-for-hire is always looking for action.

    The Mercenary Outfit for Dain 8 and Genesis 8 Male(s) includes Shirt, Vest, Pants, Gloves, Boots, Earpiece, Glasses, Scarf, Dropleg and Watch so your Genesis 8 Male is always prepared to execute the mission and get out of there in time.

    No matter what spy, espionage, war or battle scene you're working on, the Mercenary Outfit is perfect for your assassin, foot-soldier, or other Genesis 8 Character.

    What's Included and Features

    • Mercenary Outfit for Dain 8 and Genesis 8 Male(s)(.DUF)
    • Mercenary Shirt
    • Mercenary Vest
    • Mercenary Pants
    • Mercenary Gloves
    • Mercenary Boots
    • Mercenary Earpiece
    • Mercenary Glasses
    • Mercenary Scarf
    • Mercenary Dropleg
    • Mercenary Watch
    • Supported Shapes
      • Bodybuilder Details
      • Bodybuilder Size
      • Christian8
      • Dain8
      • Darius8
      • Diego8
      • Edward8
      • Elios8
      • Emaciated
      • FitnessSize
      • Floyd8
      • Heavy
      • Landon8
      • Lee8
      • Lithe
      • Lucas8
      • Michael8
      • MrWoo8
      • Nix8
      • Ollie8
      • Owen8
      • Portly
      • Sanjay8
      • Stocky
      • TheBrute8
      • Thin
      • Vladimir8
      • Some Shapes may be supported by Auto Follow
    • Material Options
      • Material Presets for all items
    • Textures Include
      • 42 Texture, Bump, Roughness and Displacement Maps (1024 x 1024 to 4096 x 4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets
    • Texture Templates Available through the Product Library

