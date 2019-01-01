-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:66855Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 MaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$21.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:66855Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 MaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
This product is in these bundles
-
Details
Even in times of peace, this gun-for-hire is always looking for action.
The Mercenary Outfit for Dain 8 and Genesis 8 Male(s) includes Shirt, Vest, Pants, Gloves, Boots, Earpiece, Glasses, Scarf, Dropleg and Watch so your Genesis 8 Male is always prepared to execute the mission and get out of there in time.
No matter what spy, espionage, war or battle scene you're working on, the Mercenary Outfit is perfect for your assassin, foot-soldier, or other Genesis 8 Character.
Add-ons for this product.
What's Included and Features
- Mercenary Outfit for Dain 8 and Genesis 8 Male(s)(.DUF)
- Mercenary Shirt
- Mercenary Vest
- Mercenary Pants
- Mercenary Gloves
- Mercenary Boots
- Mercenary Earpiece
- Mercenary Glasses
- Mercenary Scarf
- Mercenary Dropleg
- Mercenary Watch
- Supported Shapes
- Bodybuilder Details
- Bodybuilder Size
- Christian8
- Dain8
- Darius8
- Diego8
- Edward8
- Elios8
- Emaciated
- FitnessSize
- Floyd8
- Heavy
- Landon8
- Lee8
- Lithe
- Lucas8
- Michael8
- MrWoo8
- Nix8
- Ollie8
- Owen8
- Portly
- Sanjay8
- Stocky
- TheBrute8
- Thin
- Vladimir8
- Some Shapes may be supported by Auto Follow
- Material Options
- Material Presets for all items
- Textures Include
- 42 Texture, Bump, Roughness and Displacement Maps (1024 x 1024 to 4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets
- Texture Templates Available through the Product Library
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer