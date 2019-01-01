Even in times of peace, this gun-for-hire is always looking for action.

The Mercenary Outfit for Dain 8 and Genesis 8 Male(s) includes Shirt, Vest, Pants, Gloves, Boots, Earpiece, Glasses, Scarf, Dropleg and Watch so your Genesis 8 Male is always prepared to execute the mission and get out of there in time.

No matter what spy, espionage, war or battle scene you're working on, the Mercenary Outfit is perfect for your assassin, foot-soldier, or other Genesis 8 Character.