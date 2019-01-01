Melody for Rynne 8

Meet Melody, a cute and versatile tall slender youthful girl for Rynne 8. Melody includes alternative shapes for the nose, lips, and one more option for Asian or anime-style eyes. After setting up and choosing which options you will use for your render, you can also click the skin shader that gives her a tanned skin as an alternative to her fair skin.

Melody is slender and sweet, and depending on her options can look more cartoon or toon-ish if you wish. See what Melody can add to your scene today!