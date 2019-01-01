Loading...
Melody for Rynne 8

    SKU:65815
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Cherubit
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Required Products:
    Install Types:
  • Details

    Meet Melody, a cute and versatile tall slender youthful girl for Rynne 8. Melody includes alternative shapes for the nose, lips, and one more option for Asian or anime-style eyes. After setting up and choosing which options you will use for your render, you can also click the skin shader that gives her a tanned skin as an alternative to her fair skin.

    Melody is slender and sweet, and depending on her options can look more cartoon or toon-ish if you wish. See what Melody can add to your scene today!

    What's Included and Features

    • Melody for Rynne 8: (.DUF)
      • Fibermesh Eyebrows
      • Full Apply/Remove
      • Head Apply/Remove
      • Body Apply/Remove
      • Alt Eyes Apply
      • Eyes Default
      • Alt Nose 01 Apply
      • Alt Nose 02 Apply
      • Alt Nose 02 Apply
      • Nose Default
      • Alt Lips 01 Apply
      • Alt Lips 02 Apply
      • Alt Lips 03 Apply
      • Lips Default
      • Eyes Cornea Bulge ON/OFF
      • Nails Long/Short
      • Navel ON/OF
    • Material Options:
      • Base Skin
      • Skin Tint A
      • Skin Tint B
      • 09 Nails + Default
      • 02 L.I.E Blush options
      • 01 L.I.E. Eyeliner
      • 09 Makeups + Default
      • 02 Alt Makeups
      • 03 Makeup Highlights + Default
      • 09 Lips + Default
      • Lip Gloss/Matte
      • 03 Metallic Lips + Default
      • 10 Eyes
      • 02 Eyelashes
      • 15 Eyebrows
    • Textures Include:
      • 61 Texture, Bump, Normal, Specular, Sub Surface Scatter, and Transparency Maps (2000 x 2000 to 4096 x 4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

