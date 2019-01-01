Loading...
McKenna HD - Genesis 8 Female

McKenna HD - Genesis 8 Female

  • $19.95
      NEW
    • $19.95
    SKU:66303
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Colm Jackson
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $35.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
  • Details

    Meet McKenna, a unique HD character for Genesis 8 Female. McKenna is beautiful, intelligent and studious, but she also has a dark and mysterious side.

    The head, body and normal maps were sculpted in ZBrush to create a highly detailed HD addition to your Daz Studio content.

    What's Included and Features

    • McKenna HD - Genesis 8 Female (.DUF)
      • McKenna HD Full Character
      • McKenna Fibermesh Brows Apply
      • McKenna Lashes Apply/Remove
      • McKenna Nails Apply/Remove
      • McKenna Navel Apply/Remove
      • McKenna Nipples Apply/Remove
      • McKenna Normals Apply/Remove
    • Fibermesh Eyebrows Options Colors
      • McKenna Brows Black
      • McKenna Brows Brown
      • McKenna Brows Red
      • McKenna Brows Blonde
      • McKenna Brows Auburn
    • Material Options
      • 10 Eye Colors
      • 10 Fingernail and Toenail Colors
      • 10 Eye Makeup Options
      • Eye Liner Only Option
      • No Makeup Option
      • 3 Eyelash Colors (Black, Blonde and Red)
      • 12 Lip Colors
      • 5 Lip Gloss Options
      • 1 Lip Matte Option
      • 1 L.I.E. Light Freckles
      • 1 L.I.E. Dark Freckles
      • 3 SSS Skin Tones
      • 3 Skin Shine Options
    • Textures Include
      • 163 Texture, Bump, SSS, Specular and Gradient Maps (2000 x 2000 to 4096 x 4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

