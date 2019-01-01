-
SKU:66303
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
-
$19.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
-
Details
Meet McKenna, a unique HD character for Genesis 8 Female. McKenna is beautiful, intelligent and studious, but she also has a dark and mysterious side.
The head, body and normal maps were sculpted in ZBrush to create a highly detailed HD addition to your Daz Studio content.
What's Included and Features
- McKenna HD - Genesis 8 Female (.DUF)
- McKenna HD Full Character
- McKenna Fibermesh Brows Apply
- McKenna Lashes Apply/Remove
- McKenna Nails Apply/Remove
- McKenna Navel Apply/Remove
- McKenna Nipples Apply/Remove
- McKenna Normals Apply/Remove
- Fibermesh Eyebrows Options Colors
- McKenna Brows Black
- McKenna Brows Brown
- McKenna Brows Red
- McKenna Brows Blonde
- McKenna Brows Auburn
- Material Options
- 10 Eye Colors
- 10 Fingernail and Toenail Colors
- 10 Eye Makeup Options
- Eye Liner Only Option
- No Makeup Option
- 3 Eyelash Colors (Black, Blonde and Red)
- 12 Lip Colors
- 5 Lip Gloss Options
- 1 Lip Matte Option
- 1 L.I.E. Light Freckles
- 1 L.I.E. Dark Freckles
- 3 SSS Skin Tones
- 3 Skin Shine Options
- Textures Include
- 163 Texture, Bump, SSS, Specular and Gradient Maps (2000 x 2000 to 4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- McKenna HD - Genesis 8 Female (.DUF)