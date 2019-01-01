Loading...
Marlow For Rynne 8

  • $16.95
    • Marlow For Rynne 8 in Vendor, Belladzines, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    • $16.95
    SKU:65001
    Artist:
    Belladzines
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Required Products:
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $35.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
  • Details

    Introducing Marlow, a gothic young vampy girl to haunt your runtime. She comes with dark, haunting makeups and lips that will suit any scene of terror or gothic fantasy.

    Marlow is a High-Quality, beautiful character for the Rynne 8 figure.

    She has highly detailed skin that will enhance any of your scenes, in any place or time.

    With so many options she will fulfill your imagination with unending scenes.

    Marlow's skin renders beautifully using the Iray render engine.

    What's Included and Features

    • BD Marlow (.DUF)
      • Character Preset
      • Shaping Presets
        • Head Apply/Remove
        • Body Apply/Remove
        • Nipples Apply/Remove
        • Long Nails Apply/Remove
        • Long Lashes Apply
      • Fibermesh Brows
    • Material Presets
      • Base Skin
      • 9 Makeups + 1 Natural Face
      • 9 Lip Colors + 1 Natural Lips
      • 7 Eye Colors
    • Textures Include:
      • 57 Texture, Bump, Specular and Transparency Maps(4096 x 4096)
      • This product uses the Genesis 8 Base Female UV Maps
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
    • Material Poses to Apply All Presets

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

