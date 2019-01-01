Loading...
Marionette Poses for Genesis 8 Female

    SKU:67087
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Ensary
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
  • Details

    She performs every night at midnight.  Invisible strings attached to her by black magic decides her every move, and she dances the waltz dictated by her master...

    Marionette Poses is a set of 20 full poses for Genesis 8 Female that feature the limp limbs and levity often seen in marionettes or string puppets.

    You pull the strings with Marionette Poses for Genesis 8 Female.

    What's Included and Features

    • Marionette Poses for Genesis 8 Female: (.DUF)
      • 20 full poses for Genesis 8 Female

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

