-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:67087Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$14.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:67087Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
Details
She performs every night at midnight. Invisible strings attached to her by black magic decides her every move, and she dances the waltz dictated by her master...
Marionette Poses is a set of 20 full poses for Genesis 8 Female that feature the limp limbs and levity often seen in marionettes or string puppets.
You pull the strings with Marionette Poses for Genesis 8 Female.
What's Included and Features
- Marionette Poses for Genesis 8 Female: (.DUF)
- 20 full poses for Genesis 8 Female
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
- Marionette Poses for Genesis 8 Female: (.DUF)