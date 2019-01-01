-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:66821Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$18.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:66821Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
Details
Introducing Marilla HD, a beautiful Eastern European woman with a realistic skin. The realistic imperfections of this Genesis 8 Female make her perfect.
Custom shaped in Zbrush, with a strongly defined head, Marilla comes to you with HD features built at SubD Level 4.
Her beautiful pale skin, pearly teeth, and large eyes are tempered by HD textures (4096x4096), including minor scars and blemishes for a realistic look all from high-quality reference photos.
Boasting 10 Eye colors, 10 L.I.E Make-up options, 10 L.I.E Lip colors and 10 Nail and Toenail options, plus Fibermesh Eyebrows and Lashes, Marilla HD is ready for all occasions. Get her for your next render!
What's Included and Features
- Marilla HD For Genesis 8 Female: (.DUF)
- Full Character Preset
- HD Details Apply/Remove
- Body Apply/Remove
- Head Apply/Remove
- Fibermesh Eyebrows
- Fibermesh Eyelashes
- Material Options:
- Base Skin + Anatomical Elements Map
- Eyebrows Remove
- 10 L.I.E Eye Shadow Makeups + 1 Default
- 05 L.I.E Lip Colors + 1 Default
- 10 Nails + 1 Default
- 10 Toenails + 1 Default
- 10 Eye Colors
- 06 Fibermesh Brow Colours
- 06 Fibermesh Lash Colours
- Eyelash Option
- Textures Include:
- 90 Texture, Bump, Displacement, Normal, Specular, and Transparency Maps (4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
- Super Natural Brows Merchant Resource for Genesis 8 and 3 Female
- Z Photo Studio - Environment with Poses for Genesis 3 and 8
- Linda Ponytail Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Female(s)
- LI Incandescent - Portrait Lighting for Iray
- Classic Diamond Jewelry
- iG Sweet & Sassy Pose Collection Vol. 2 for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- School Girl Poses for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- Sara Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Female(s)
- dForce Addison Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- MEGA Updo Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Female(s)
- Marilla HD For Genesis 8 Female: (.DUF)