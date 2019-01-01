Louisiana HD for Genesis 8 and Darcy 8

-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:66297Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Required Products:Install Types:
-
$18.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:66297Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Required Products:Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
Details
Meet Louisiana, a beautiful dark-skinned character for Genesis 8 Female and Darcy 8.
Get Louisiana and see what mystery she'll add to your next render.
What's Included and Features
- Louisiana for Genesis 8 Female (.DUF)
- Complete Apply/Remove
- Body Apply/Remove
- Body HD Apply/Remove
- Head Apply/Remove
- Head with Darcy Apply/Remove
- Head HD Apply/Remove
- Lashes Apply/Remove
- Nails Apply/Remove
- Navel Apply/Remove
- Nipples Apply/Remove
- Fibermesh Brows
- Peach Fuzz
- Fibermesh Genital Hair
- Material Options:
- Base MAT
- Anatomical Elements
- 01 Eyelashes
- 06 Eye Colors
- 08 Makeup + Natural Face + Custom Color
- 08 Lip Colors + Natural Lips + Custom Color
- 08 Makeup without Brows + Natural Face
- Normal On/Off
- 03 SSS Options
- 03 L.I.E. Blush
- 02 L.I.E. No Brow Option
- 02 Fibermesh Brow Options
- Textures Include
- 61 Texture, Bump, Specular, Reflection and Transparency Maps (2048 x 2048 up to 4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Louisiana for Genesis 8 Female (.DUF)