Livilla HD For Genesis 8 Female

Introducing Livilla HD, an Italian woman with hyper-realistic skin. Livilla's imperfections make her perfect, and she is custom-shaped in Zbrush, with strong definition.

Livilla comes to you with SubD Level 4 HD features , including beautiful skin and large eyes, tempered by the HD textures (4096x4096).

Boasting 10 Eye colours, 10 L.I.E Make-up options, 10 L.I.E Lip colours and 10 Nail and Toenail options, Livilla also includes a minor scars and blemishes for a realistic look all from high quality reference photos.



She is ready for all occasions and she will quickly captivate you with her renders!