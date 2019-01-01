Livilla HD For Genesis 8 Female

-
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
Details
Introducing Livilla HD, an Italian woman with hyper-realistic skin. Livilla's imperfections make her perfect, and she is custom-shaped in Zbrush, with strong definition.
Livilla comes to you with SubD Level 4 HD features , including beautiful skin and large eyes, tempered by the HD textures (4096x4096).
Boasting 10 Eye colours, 10 L.I.E Make-up options, 10 L.I.E Lip colours and 10 Nail and Toenail options, Livilla also includes a minor scars and blemishes for a realistic look all from high quality reference photos.
She is ready for all occasions and she will quickly captivate you with her renders!
What's Included and Features
- IST Livilla (.DUF)
- Livilla Shaping Presets:
- Full Character Preset Apply/Remove
- HD Details Apply/Remove
- Body Apply/Remove
- Head Apply/Remove
- Fibermesh Eyebrows Apply
- Fibermesh Eyelashes Apply
- Morph Dials Included as standard.
- Material Presets:
- 1 Base Skin + Genitalia Map.
- Eyebrows Remove.
- 10 L.I.E Eye Shadow Makeups + 1 Default.
- 10 L.I.E Lip Colors + 1 Default.
- 10 Nails + 1 Default.
- 10 Toenails + 1 Default.
- 10 Eye Colors.
- 1 Eyelash Option.
- 6 Fibermesh Eyelash Colours.
- 6 Fibermesh Eyebrow Colours.
- Textures Include:
- 94 Texture, Bump, Diffuse, Normal, and Specular Maps (4096 x 4096)
- This product uses the Genesis 8 Base Female UV Maps
- Daz Studio Iray ONLY! Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
