SKU:66697
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Male, Genesis 3 Male
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Install Types:
$21.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
Details
LIE Body Scars for Genesis 3 & Genesis 8 Male(s) is a set of 25 hand-painted torso and back scars. Also included are a mirror version for 20 of the presets, which gets you a total of 45 presets per generation.
However, we know your characters’ skins will vary greatly in color, so we've also included three sets of varying scar colors: Light, Midtone and Dark. Mix and match the skin preset scars for even greater variation!
In total, you get 45 Dark Presets, 45 Light Presets, 45 Midtone Presets! 135 Presets in total with the ability to mix and match for endless possibilities.
Use this pack to show the struggles your character(s) has been though, injecting subtext into your every render! Whether they survived a battle, love to fight or simply ventured into the wrong side of town, these scars will help tell your story!
Note: The result relies on the skin settings of your character of choice. If you find that the glossiness of a scar is too strong (too reflective), we recommend lowering the opacity of the specular channel of the scar layer through the Layered Image Editor.
Important: This product is not a merchant resource, so you cannot add them to characters for sale or giveaways. The textures should also be used as they have been included, meaning you cannot use them to create scar brushes or extra textures.
What's Included and Features
- LIE BODY SCARS for Genesis 3 & 8 Male(s): 9.DUF)
- STEP 01 | 1 preset
- BSM Blank Normal | To be applied if the character has no normal maps
- STEP 02 | 25 scar presets, 20 Mirrors, 45 Presets; x 3 variations, 135 presets:
- BSM Abs Claws (Left & Right) | Light, Midtone & Dark
- BSM Abs Slash (Left & Right) | Light, Midtone & Dark
- BSM Abs Stab (Left & Right) | Light, Midtone & Dark
- BSM Abs Tiger Claws (Left & Right) | Light, Midtone & Dark
- BSM Autopsy (Center) | Light, Midtone & Dark
- BSM Back Monster Claws (Left & Right) | Light, Midtone & Dark
- BSM Back Slash (Left & Right) | Light, Midtone & Dark
- BSM Back Stab (Left & Right) | Light, Midtone & Dark
- BSM Back Surgery (Center) | Light, Midtone & Dark
- BSM Back Tiger Claws (Left & Right) | Light, Midtone & Dark
- BSM Butt Claws (Left & Right) | Light, Midtone & Dark
- BSM Chest Claws (Left & Right) | Light, Midtone & Dark
- BSM Chest Slash (Left & Right) | Light, Midtone & Dark
- BSM Chest Tiger Claws (Left & Right) | Light, Midtone & Dark
- BSM Chest Wide Scar (Left & Right) | Light, Midtone & Dark
- BSM Clavicle (Left & Right) | Light, Midtone & Dark
- BSM Heart (Left) | Light, Midtone & Dark
- BSM Heart Surgery (Center) | Light, Midtone & Dark
- BSM Hip Monster Claws (Left & Right) | Light, Midtone & Dark
- BSM Neck Scar (Center) | Light, Midtone & Dark
- BSM Neck Side Slash (Left & Right) | Light, Midtone & Dark
- BSM Ribs Monster Claws (Left & Right) | Light, Midtone & Dark
- BSM Ribs Stab (Left & Right) | Light, Midtone & Dark
- BSM Ribs Tiger Claws (Left & Right) | Light, Midtone & Dark
- BSM Torso Slash (Left & Right) | Light, Midtone & Dark
- STEP 01 | 1 preset
- Textures Include:
- 88 Texture Maps (4096 x 4096)
- This product uses the Genesis 3 Base Male UV Maps & Genesis 8 Base Male UV Maps
- Daz Studio LIE Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- LIE BODY SCARS for Genesis 3 & 8 Male(s): 9.DUF)