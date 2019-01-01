Loading...
Lewis HD for Genesis 8 Male

    • Lewis HD for Genesis 8 Male in People and Wearables, Genesis 8 People, Male, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    SKU:66863
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Emrys
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Male
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
  • Details

    Athletic, brawny, and handsome, Lewis is a high quality Character for Genesis 8 Male.

    The head and body for Lewis are uniquely custom sculpted in Zbrush, and the skin was created using high quality photo references for depth and detail.

    Lewis comes with 8 fibermesh eyebrows, 8 eye colors, and other customizable options so you can make him your own.

    What's Included and Features

    • Lewis Features
      • Lewis Full Character Preset
      • Lewis Head Apply/Rem
      • Lewis Body Apply/Rem
      • Lewis Nipples Apply/Rem
      • Lewis Navel Apply/Rem
      • Character MATs
    • Anatomical Elements MATs (Circumcised applies with Base Mat)
    • Eyes Options
      • 8 Realistic Eye Colours
      • Eyelid Shadow Options
    • Body Options
      • Normal Maps Apply/Rem
      • 3 Translucency Strength Options
    • Fibermesh Eyebrows Options
      • 8 Realistic Eyebrow Colour Options
    • This product uses the Genesis 8 Male Base UV Maps
    • Textures Included:
      • 57 Texture, Bump, Specular and Transparency Maps (1048 to 4096 square)
    • Daz Studio Iray Uber Material Presets (.DUF)
    • Daz Studio 3Delight Shader Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

