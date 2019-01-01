Lewis HD for Genesis 8 Male

-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:66863Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 MaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$17.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:66863Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 MaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
Details
Athletic, brawny, and handsome, Lewis is a high quality Character for Genesis 8 Male.
The head and body for Lewis are uniquely custom sculpted in Zbrush, and the skin was created using high quality photo references for depth and detail.
Lewis comes with 8 fibermesh eyebrows, 8 eye colors, and other customizable options so you can make him your own.
What's Included and Features
- Lewis Features
- Lewis Full Character Preset
- Lewis Head Apply/Rem
- Lewis Body Apply/Rem
- Lewis Nipples Apply/Rem
- Lewis Navel Apply/Rem
- Character MATs
- Anatomical Elements MATs (Circumcised applies with Base Mat)
- Eyes Options
- 8 Realistic Eye Colours
- Eyelid Shadow Options
- Body Options
- Normal Maps Apply/Rem
- 3 Translucency Strength Options
- Fibermesh Eyebrows Options
- 8 Realistic Eyebrow Colour Options
- This product uses the Genesis 8 Male Base UV Maps
- Textures Included:
- 57 Texture, Bump, Specular and Transparency Maps (1048 to 4096 square)
- Daz Studio Iray Uber Material Presets (.DUF)
- Daz Studio 3Delight Shader Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
- Lewis Features