Leroy 8 HD Add-On

  • $39.95
    SKU:64867
    Artist:
    Daz Originals
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Male
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Required Products:
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $50.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
  • Details

    The Leroy 8 HD Add-on is here! This product contains high definition head and body morphs for Leroy 8. Harness the power of HD and add unprecedented detail to your renders. Blur the lines between CG and reality with these intricate morphs sculpted at 64x the resolution of the base Leroy 8 character.

    What does HD mean for you?

    • Morphs sculpted at 64x the resolution of the base figure.
    • Sharper creases where you need them
    • Smoother curves for an organic, natural look.
    • More definition, and more details, without significant system overhead.
    • See your details updated in real time (Viewport subdivision must be turned on).
    • Fine details that don't rely on image maps and work across UV sets.

    What's Included and Features

    • Leroy 8 HD
      • Leroy 8 HD Character Preset (.DUF)
      • Leroy 8 HD Full Body Shape
      • Leroy 8 HD Head Shape

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

