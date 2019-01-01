-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:67339Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Required Products:Install Types:
-
$18.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:67339Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Required Products:Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
Details
Like her avatar the Phoenix, Leolani is beautiful, elusive, alluring, and magical.
An island native, Leolani's name means 'Voice of the Heavens,' and as Leolani is daughter of Pele, the Goddess of Fire, she is indeed a heavenly creature. Just one look into her eyes and you will want to bring this fantasy character home.
Leolani includes Fibermesh brows, 10 eye colors both real and fantasy, and Makeup and Face Materials in light and dark to fit your mood, so she's always ready to go where your fantasies lead.
Where do you want Leolani to take your scenes?
What's Included and Features
- Leolani for Genesis 8 Female: (.DUF)
- Character Preset
- Head Morph Apply/Remove
- Body Morph Apply/Remove
- Full Apply/Remove
- Fibermesh Brow option
- Material Options:
- Base Skin
- Anatomical Elements Preset
- 05 Lie Eye shadow Options
- 06 Lie Lip Options
- 10 Eyes
- 05 Lie Eyeliners
- 05 Tribal Fire Face Options
- 01 Tribal Torso Fire Options
- Textures Include:
- 75 Texture, Bump, Normal, Specular, and Transparency Maps (4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
- Leolani for Genesis 8 Female: (.DUF)