Leolani for Genesis 8 Female

Like her avatar the Phoenix, Leolani is beautiful, elusive, alluring, and magical.

An island native, Leolani's name means 'Voice of the Heavens,' and as Leolani is daughter of Pele, the Goddess of Fire, she is indeed a heavenly creature. Just one look into her eyes and you will want to bring this fantasy character home.

Leolani includes Fibermesh brows, 10 eye colors both real and fantasy, and Makeup and Face Materials in light and dark to fit your mood, so she's always ready to go where your fantasies lead.

Where do you want Leolani to take your scenes?