Lennie Hair for Genesis 3 and Genesis 8 Male(s)

Lennie Hair for Genesis 3 and Genesis 8 Male(s)

  • $19.95
      NEW
    • $19.95
    SKU:66177
    Artist:
    Daz Originals goldtassel
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Male, Genesis 3 Male
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $35.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
  • Details

    Lennie Hair is a timeless everyday hairstyle for your Genesis 3 and Genesis 8 Male(s).

    This classic highly detailed hair comes in 12 hair shades with an optional 'Touch of Grey' for any color choice.

    Get Lennie Hair for your distinguished Genesis 3 or 8 Male today.

    What's Included and Features

    • Lennie Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Male(s) (.DUF)
      • Shapes Supported by Auto-follow
      • 10 Adjustment Morphs
    • 12 Hair Color Options:
      • 3 Blonde
      • 3 Red
      • 3 Brown
      • 1 Grey
      • 1 Black
      • 1 Dk Mauve
      • 1 Touch of Grey
    • Textures Include
      • 51 Texture, Transparency, Specular and Bump Maps (3072x3072)
    • DAZ Studio 3Delight Material Presets (.DUF)
    • DAZ Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

