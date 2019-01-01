Lennie Hair for Genesis 3 and Genesis 8 Male(s)

-
SKU:66177Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Male, Genesis 3 MaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$19.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
-
-
Details
Lennie Hair is a timeless everyday hairstyle for your Genesis 3 and Genesis 8 Male(s).
This classic highly detailed hair comes in 12 hair shades with an optional 'Touch of Grey' for any color choice.
Get Lennie Hair for your distinguished Genesis 3 or 8 Male today.
What's Included and Features
- Lennie Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Male(s) (.DUF)
- Shapes Supported by Auto-follow
- 10 Adjustment Morphs
- 12 Hair Color Options:
- 3 Blonde
- 3 Red
- 3 Brown
- 1 Grey
- 1 Black
- 1 Dk Mauve
- 1 Touch of Grey
- Textures Include
- 51 Texture, Transparency, Specular and Bump Maps (3072x3072)
-
- DAZ Studio 3Delight Material Presets (.DUF)
- DAZ Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Lennie Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Male(s) (.DUF)