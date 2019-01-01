Lanya for CJ 8

Meet Lanya, a beautiful new female character for CJ 8!

Lanya comes with fibremesh brows, detailed skin and custom sculpted HD Head and Body built off the CJ 8 Shape. Lanya comes with tons of additional Makeup, Lip, and Nail options with 8 colors plus additional Gloss, Metallic, Glitter, and Base Options for each.

Get Lanya for your next render.