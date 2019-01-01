-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:66343Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Required Products:Install Types:
-
$17.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:66343Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Required Products:Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
Details
Introducing Lana, a female character who dominates any kind of fantasy. She is dark, light, wild, and your everyday girl.
Lana is a High-Quality, beautiful character for the Genesis 8 female figure with highly detailed skin that will enhance any of your scenes, in any place or time.
Lana comes with tons of options like 9 Makeups, 9 Lip Colors, and 7 Eye Colors so she can become anything you imagine!
Lana is Iray only
What's Included and Features
- Lana For Genesis 8 Female(s) (.DUF)
- Character Preset
- Head Apply/Remove
- Body Apply/Remove
- Nipples Apply/Remove
- Long Nails Apply/Remove
- Long Lashes Apply
- Fibermesh Brows
- Material Presets
- Base Skin
- Anatomical Elements Material Preset
- 9 Makeups + 1 Natural Face
- 9 Lip Colors + 1 Natural Lips
- 7 Eye Colors
- Textures Include:
- 41 Texture, Bump, Specular and Transparency Maps (4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
- Lana For Genesis 8 Female(s) (.DUF)