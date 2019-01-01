Loading...
Lana For Genesis 8 Female(s)

Lana For Genesis 8 Female(s)

  • $17.95
    • Lana For Genesis 8 Female(s) in Vendor, Belladzines, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    • $17.95
    SKU:66343
    Artist:
    Belladzines
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Required Products:
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $35.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
      • Lana For Genesis 8 Female(s) in Vendor, Belladzines, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Lana For Genesis 8 Female(s) in Vendor, Belladzines, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Lana For Genesis 8 Female(s) in Vendor, Belladzines, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Lana For Genesis 8 Female(s) in Vendor, Belladzines, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    SKU:66343
    Artist:
    Belladzines
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Required Products:
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $35.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.

  • Details

    Introducing Lana, a female character who dominates any kind of fantasy. She is dark, light, wild, and your everyday girl.

    Lana is a High-Quality, beautiful character for the Genesis 8 female figure with highly detailed skin that will enhance any of your scenes, in any place or time.

    Lana comes with tons of options like 9 Makeups, 9 Lip Colors, and 7 Eye Colors so she can become anything you imagine!

    Lana is Iray only

    What's Included and Features

    • Lana For Genesis 8 Female(s) (.DUF)
      • Character Preset
      • Head Apply/Remove
      • Body Apply/Remove
      • Nipples Apply/Remove
      • Long Nails Apply/Remove
      • Long Lashes Apply
      • Fibermesh Brows
    • Material Presets
      • Base Skin
      • Anatomical Elements Material Preset
      • 9 Makeups + 1 Natural Face
      • 9 Lip Colors + 1 Natural Lips
      • 7 Eye Colors
    • Textures Include:
      • 41 Texture, Bump, Specular and Transparency Maps (4096 x 4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

You may also be interested in the following product(s)

© 2019 Daz Productions, Inc., dba Daz 3D. Daz is a Registered Trademark of Daz Productions, Inc.