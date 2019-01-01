Lana For Genesis 8 Female(s)

Introducing Lana, a female character who dominates any kind of fantasy. She is dark, light, wild, and your everyday girl.

Lana is a High-Quality, beautiful character for the Genesis 8 female figure with highly detailed skin that will enhance any of your scenes, in any place or time.

Lana comes with tons of options like 9 Makeups, 9 Lip Colors, and 7 Eye Colors so she can become anything you imagine!

Lana is Iray only