Kenzi for Rynne 8

  • $18.95
      NEW
    • $18.95
    SKU:66149
    Artist:
    Daz Originals DemonicaEvilius Jessaii
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Required Products:
  • Details

    Kenzi is a bright and colourful new cutie for Rynne 8!

    Kenzi comes with fibremesh brows, detailed skin and custom sculpted HD Head and Body built off the Rynne 8 Shape.

    What's Included and Features

    • Kenzi for Rynne 8 (.DUF)
      • Full Character Preset
      • Fibermesh Brows
      • Full Apply/Remove
      • Head Apply/Remove
      • Body Apply/Remove
      • Lashes Apply/Remove
      • Nails Square Apply/Remove
      • Nipples Apply/Remove
      • Navel Apply/Remove
    • Material Options:
      • Base Skin All Maps
      • Normal Maps Apply/Remove
      • 02 Bump Map Strength Options
      • 03 Specular Strength Options
      • 03 Translucency Strength Options
    • Eye Options:
      • 01 Default Lash Option
      • 06 Brow Options
      • 08 Eye Options
    • MakeUp Options:
      • 08 Makeups
      • 01 Metallic Remove
      • 01 Liner Diffuse Overlay
      • 01 Blush LIE
      • 01 Default Option
    • Lip Options:
      • 08 Lip Colors
      • 01 Default Option
      • 01 Glitter Option
      • 01 Gloss Option
      • 01 Matte Option
      • 03 Base Options
    • Nail Options:
      • 08 Nail Options
      • 01 Default Fingernail Option
      • 01 Default Toenail Option
      • 03 Gloss Strength Options
    • Textures Include:
      • 82 Texture, Bump, Specular and Transparency Maps (2048 x 2048 to 4096 x 4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
    • Daz Studio 3Delight Material Preset (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

