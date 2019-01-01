Loading...
Kalen for Dain 8

Kalen for Dain 8

    • Kalen for Dain 8 in Vendor, TwiztedMetal, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    SKU:66407
    Artist:
    Daz Originals TwiztedMetal
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Male
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Required Products:
    Kalen is a tough military-themed Character for Dain 8.

    Kalen has rigorous training and a physique to match his work ethic, but he also has lots of customizable options including Eyes, Eyebrows, Makeup and Skin Utilities.

    Get Kalen wherever you need a character who's ready to complete the mission, take orders, and rock and roll.

    What's Included and Features

    • Kalen for Dain 8 (.DUF)
      • Kalen Character Preset
      • Kalen Complete Apply/Remove
      • Kalen Head Apply/Remove
      • Kalen Body Apply/Remove
    • 2 Hair Props
      • Fibermesh Eyebrows
      • Body Hair
    • Material Options
      • Base Skin
      • 01 Eyelashes
      • 09 Eye Colors
      • 05 Makeup Options + Natural Face
      • 07 Skin Utility Options
      • 4 Eyebrow Color Options
    • Textures Include
      • 36 Texture, Bump, Displacement, Specular, Reflection, Translucency, Transparency and Normal Maps (2048 x 2048 up to 4096 x 4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

