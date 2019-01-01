-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:66407Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 MaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Required Products:Install Types:
-
$17.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:66407Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 MaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Required Products:Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
Details
Kalen is a tough military-themed Character for Dain 8.
Kalen has rigorous training and a physique to match his work ethic, but he also has lots of customizable options including Eyes, Eyebrows, Makeup and Skin Utilities.
Get Kalen wherever you need a character who's ready to complete the mission, take orders, and rock and roll.
What's Included and Features
- Kalen for Dain 8 (.DUF)
- Kalen Character Preset
- Kalen Complete Apply/Remove
- Kalen Head Apply/Remove
- Kalen Body Apply/Remove
- 2 Hair Props
- Fibermesh Eyebrows
- Body Hair
- Material Options
- Base Skin
- 01 Eyelashes
- 09 Eye Colors
- 05 Makeup Options + Natural Face
- 07 Skin Utility Options
- 4 Eyebrow Color Options
- Textures Include
- 36 Texture, Bump, Displacement, Specular, Reflection, Translucency, Transparency and Normal Maps (2048 x 2048 up to 4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Kalen for Dain 8 (.DUF)