Kade For Rynne 8

    • Kade For Rynne 8 in People and Wearables, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    SKU:65665
    Artist:
    Daz Originals hotlilme74
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Required Products:
    Get the most out of Rynne 8 with Kade For Rynne 8, an add-on that makes Rynne into a stunning youthful woman.  Kade For Rynne comes with lots of eye, lip, makeup, skin, and additional modification options, so she'll be perfect for your scene.

    Kade also has a mysterious dark side, if something makes her angry enough...

    What's Included and Features

    • Kade For Rynne 8 (.DUF)
      • Kade
      • Apply/Remove Full
      • Appy/Remove Head
      • Apply/Remove Body
    • Material Options
      • Full Skin Material
      • 03 Eyelash Materials
      • 13 Eye Materials
      • 08 Lip Colors and Reset
      • 08 Makeups and Reset
    • Face Contour Dark/Bright/Remove
    • 10 Nail Colors and Reset
    • Normal Maps On/Off
  • SSS Mono/Chromatic
  • Translucency Dark/Medium/Light
  • Textures Include
    • 64 Texture, Bump, Normal Maps (4096x4096)
  • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

