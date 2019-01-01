-
-
Details
Get the most out of Rynne 8 with Kade For Rynne 8, an add-on that makes Rynne into a stunning youthful woman. Kade For Rynne comes with lots of eye, lip, makeup, skin, and additional modification options, so she'll be perfect for your scene.
Kade also has a mysterious dark side, if something makes her angry enough...
What's Included and Features
- Kade For Rynne 8 (.DUF)
- Kade
- Apply/Remove Full
- Appy/Remove Head
- Apply/Remove Body
- Material Options
- Full Skin Material
- 03 Eyelash Materials
- 13 Eye Materials
- 08 Lip Colors and Reset
- 08 Makeups and Reset
- Face Contour Dark/Bright/Remove
- 10 Nail Colors and Reset
- Normal Maps On/Off
- SSS Mono/Chromatic
- Translucency Dark/Medium/Light
- Textures Include
- 64 Texture, Bump, Normal Maps (4096x4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Kade For Rynne 8 (.DUF)