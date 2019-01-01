-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:66581Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 MaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Required Products:Install Types:
-
$18.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:66581Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 MaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Required Products:Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
Details
Meet John, a versatile character for your Genesis 8 Males. From ranch hand to seasoned biker, and from rookie cop to fantasy Elder, John can be just about anyone you need.
The Bonus Zev0 Aged presets require the Aging Morphs for Genesis 8 Male to be utilized.
John includes Fibermesh brows, a wide handle bar mustache, long stubble (nearly a beard) and a smaller mustache to fill in the areas along the upper lip (left thin for handle bar mustache to keep poly counts down).
Several colors available for each fibermesh set should give a close proximity to most available hair sets for the Genesis 8 Male figure.
The LIE Presets include a translucency color overlay that is faint with the base translucency setting, but in certain lights and a higher translucency setting it reacts with the diffuse skin map more. The LIE Liver Spots are light as a base, but applying them again can darken them as needed.
Anatomical Element Materials are included.
Materials are Iray only.
What's Included and Features
- John for Genesis 8 Male (.DUF)
- DM John full preset
- Mustache
- Small Mustache
- Brows
- Stubble
- John Adams Apple Fix
- John Morph Fix
- John Stubble Chin Fix
- John Stubble LCheek Fix
- John Stubble LJaw Fix
- John Stubble RCheek Fix
- John Stubble RJaw Fix
- Shaping Presets
- Full Apply/Remove
- Head Apply/Remove
- Body Apply/Remove
- Eyes Cornea Bulge Apply/Remove
- Navel Apply/Remove
- Nipples Apply/Remove
- Older Head Apply/Remove
- Aged Body 100% Apply/Remove
- Aged Body 50% Apply/Remove
- Aged Head 100% Apply/Remove
- Aged Head 50% Apply/Remove
- LIE presets
- Fine Facial Wrinkles
- Liver Spots
- Translucency Add-On Body
- Translucency Add-On Gens
- Material Options
- John !Base.duf
- John Brow 1.duf
- John Brow 2.duf
- John Brow 3.duf
- John Brow None.duf
- John Gens.duf
- John Eyes Blue.duf
- John Eyes Brown.duf
- John Eyes Green.duf
- John Eyes Grey.duf
- John Eyes Sclera Alt Color.duf
- John Eyes Sclera Base Color.duf
- John Lashes 1 Black.duf
- John Lashes 1 Blonde.duf
- John Lashes 1 Brown.duf
- John Lashes 1 Grey.duf
- John Lashes 1 Red.duf
- John Lashes 2 Black.duf
- John Lashes 2 Blonde.duf
- John Lashes 2 Brown.duf
- John Lashes 2 Grey.duf
- John Lashes 2 Red.duf
- John !Brows Hair 1 Grey.duf
- John !Brows Hair 2 Grey.duf
- John !Brows Hair 3 Grey.duf
- John Brows Black Dark.duf
- John Brows Black.duf
- John Brows Blonde Dark.duf
- John Brows Blonde Light.duf
- John Brows Blonde.duf
- John Brows Brown Dark.duf
- John Brows Brown Light.duf
- John Brows Brown.duf
- John Brows Grey Dark.duf
- John Brows Grey Light.duf
- John Brows Grey.duf
- John Brows Red Dark.duf
- John Brows Red Light.duf
- John Brows Red.duf
- John Mustache Black Dark.duf
- John Mustache Black.duf
- John Mustache Blonde Dark.duf
- John Mustache Blonde Light.duf
- John Mustache Blonde.duf
- John Mustache Brown Dark.duf
- John Mustache Brown Light.duf
- John Mustache Brown.duf
- John Mustache Grey Dark.duf
- John Mustache Grey Light.duf
- John Mustache Grey.duf
- John Mustache Red Dark.duf
- John Mustache Red Light.duf
- John Mustache Red.duf
- John Small Mustache Black Dark.duf
- John Small Mustache Black.duf
- John Small Mustache Blonde Dark.duf
- John Small Mustache Blonde Light.duf
- John Small Mustache Blonde.duf
- John Small Mustache Brown Dark.duf
- John Small Mustache Brown Light.duf
- John Small Mustache Brown.duf
- John Small Mustache Grey Dark.duf
- John Small Mustache Grey Light.duf
- John Small Mustache Grey.duf
- John Small Mustache Red Dark.duf
- John Small Mustache Red Light.duf
- John Small Mustache Red.duf
- John Stubble Black Dark.duf
- John Stubble Black.duf
- John Stubble Blonde Dark.duf
- John Stubble Blonde Light.duf
- John Stubble Blonde.duf
- John Stubble Brown Dark.duf
- John Stubble Brown Light.duf
- John Stubble Brown.duf
- John Stubble Grey Dark.duf
- John Stubble Grey Light.duf
- John Stubble Grey.duf
- John Stubble Red Dark.duf
- John Stubble Red Light.duf
- John Stubble Red.duf
- John Gloss Base Body.duf
- John Gloss Base Gens.duf
- John Gloss High Body.duf
- John Gloss High Gens.duf
- John Gloss Medium Body.duf
- John Gloss Medium Gens.duf
- John SSS Chromatic Body Alt.duf
- John SSS Chromatic Body.duf
- John SSS Chromatic Gens Alt.duf
- John SSS Chromatic Gens.duf
- John SSS Mono (Base) Body.duf
- John SSS Mono (Base) Gens.duf
- John SSS Mono Body Alt.duf
- John SSS Mono Gens Alt.duf
- John Translucency 30% (Base) Body.duf
- John Translucency 30% (Base) Gens.duf
- John Translucency 40% Body.duf
- John Translucency 40% Gens.duf
- John Translucency 50% Body.duf
- John Translucency 50% Gens.duf
- Textures Include
- 95 Texture Color, Bump, Displacement, Height, Glossiness, Normal, Specular, and Transparency maps(512 x 512 to 4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
- Heavy Motorcycle Road Cruiser
- Desperado HD Clothes for Genesis 3 Male(s)
- Desperado HD Expansion Pack
- Gym Wear Outfit for Genesis 8 Male(s)
- Aging Morphs for Genesis 8 Male(s)
- Street Bike CF120
- Orson Hair for Genesis 3 & 8 Male(s)
- dForce Tepes Outfit for Genesis 8 Male(s)
- Vintage Leather Jacket for Genesis 8 Male(s)
- Pop Star Outfit and Hair for Diego 8 and Genesis 8 Male(s)
- John for Genesis 8 Male (.DUF)