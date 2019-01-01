John for Genesis 8 Male

Meet John, a versatile character for your Genesis 8 Males. From ranch hand to seasoned biker, and from rookie cop to fantasy Elder, John can be just about anyone you need.

The Bonus Zev0 Aged presets require the Aging Morphs for Genesis 8 Male to be utilized.



John includes Fibermesh brows, a wide handle bar mustache, long stubble (nearly a beard) and a smaller mustache to fill in the areas along the upper lip (left thin for handle bar mustache to keep poly counts down).

Several colors available for each fibermesh set should give a close proximity to most available hair sets for the Genesis 8 Male figure.

The LIE Presets include a translucency color overlay that is faint with the base translucency setting, but in certain lights and a higher translucency setting it reacts with the diffuse skin map more. The LIE Liver Spots are light as a base, but applying them again can darken them as needed.

Anatomical Element Materials are included.

Materials are Iray only.