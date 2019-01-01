Loading...
Jeans Jacket Mayhem

  • $21.95
      NEW
    • $21.95
    SKU:66429
    Artist:
    Polygonal Miniatures
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $50.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.

  • Details

    Wearing these jackets, your characters are bound for some serious mayhem!

    Jeans Jacket Mayhem is a must-have for your Genesis 8 Characters who mean business.

    Jeans Jacket Mayhem includes 3 Jean Jackets in DUF, renderable in Iray so you can give your tough characters this special touch.

    What's Included and Features

    • Jeans Jacket Mayhem
      • 3 Jeans Jackets in DUF Format
    • Textures
      • 6 Texture and Normal Maps (4096x4096)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

