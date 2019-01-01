-
NEW
SKU:66429Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
$21.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
Details
Wearing these jackets, your characters are bound for some serious mayhem!
Jeans Jacket Mayhem is a must-have for your Genesis 8 Characters who mean business.
Jeans Jacket Mayhem includes 3 Jean Jackets in DUF, renderable in Iray so you can give your tough characters this special touch.
What's Included and Features
- Jeans Jacket Mayhem
- 3 Jeans Jackets in DUF Format
- Textures
- 6 Texture and Normal Maps (4096x4096)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Jeans Jacket Mayhem