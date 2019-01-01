Loading...
iV Casual Poses For Genesis 8 Female(s)

  • $14.95
      NEW
    • $14.95
    SKU:66663
    Artist:
    i3D_Lotus Valery3D
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $10.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
  • Details

    This unique casual and sensual pose collection includes 30 Poses with Mirrors and Partials.

    Every pose is crafted with attention to detail and realism, and with the included Partial pose presets, you can mix & match to create custom poses as needed for any of your scenes.

    The possibilities are endless with iV Casual Poses For Genesis 8 Female(s).

    What's Included and Features

    • iV Casual Poses Genesis 8 Female(s): (.DUF)
    • 30 Full Body Poses With Mirrors
    • 30 Upper Body Poses With Mirrors
    • 30 Arm Left Poses With Mirrors
    • 30 Arm Right Poses With Mirrors
    • 30 Leg Left Poses With Mirrors
    • 30 Leg Right Poses With Mirrors

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

