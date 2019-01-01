Iray Gossamer Shaders

From elegant fabrics to butterfly wings, creating your own fantasy Shaders has never been so easy.

By simply mixing any of the solid or mixed base colors with the iridescent shimmer and transparency setting of your choice, this pack promises to be one of the most useful and flexible Shader packs you'll ever have.

These 40 Base and 20 Shimmer Colors with additional Shimmer and Transparency Utilities let you experiment with clothing, props, people or anything else you can imagine.

Beautiful and easy to use, the possibilities are endless and produce realistic and dramatic results.

Note: Shimmers utilize a layering process that will react differently depending upon which base color you choose.