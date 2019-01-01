-
SKU:66649
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
$16.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
Details
From elegant fabrics to butterfly wings, creating your own fantasy Shaders has never been so easy.
By simply mixing any of the solid or mixed base colors with the iridescent shimmer and transparency setting of your choice, this pack promises to be one of the most useful and flexible Shader packs you'll ever have.
These 40 Base and 20 Shimmer Colors with additional Shimmer and Transparency Utilities let you experiment with clothing, props, people or anything else you can imagine.
Beautiful and easy to use, the possibilities are endless and produce realistic and dramatic results.
Note: Shimmers utilize a layering process that will react differently depending upon which base color you choose.
What's Included and Features
- Iray Gossamer Shaders: (.DUF)
- 40 Base Colors (25 Solid, 15 Mixed)
- 20 Shimmer Colors
- 01 Shimmer OFF Utility
- 12 Transparency Settings (4 Full Opacities, 8 Patterned Opacities)
- 14 Size Utilities
- Textures Include:
- 51 Texture, and Bump Maps (600 x 600 to 4000 x 4000)
Notes
- This product includes:
1 DSON Core Installer
- Iray Gossamer Shaders: (.DUF)