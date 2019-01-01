Your hardworking and modern characters will love the industrial Loft Dining Room.

This product includes the base of an indusrial loft dining room, and additional props such as walls and floor parts, furniture, lights, cameras, curved background and plants to make this environment your own.

The Industrial Loft Dining Room is perfect for all of your urban, designer, homey, and dinner renders, and will be sure to impress any guests who attend!

Look forward to the second part of this set: Decoration Items for the Industrial Loft Dining Room.