SKU:66507Artist:Compatible Figures:N/ACompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
$19.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Details
Your hardworking and modern characters will love the industrial Loft Dining Room.
This product includes the base of an indusrial loft dining room, and additional props such as walls and floor parts, furniture, lights, cameras, curved background and plants to make this environment your own.
The Industrial Loft Dining Room is perfect for all of your urban, designer, homey, and dinner renders, and will be sure to impress any guests who attend!
Look forward to the second part of this set: Decoration Items for the Industrial Loft Dining Room.
What's Included and Features
- Industrial Loft Dining Room (.DUF)
- ISDL Whole Scene as scene file, ready to load and placed.
- Cameras:
- Front Camera (Main Camera)
- Windows Camera
- Right Wall Camera
- Corner Camera
- Furniture:
- Carpet
- Chair
- Chairs only (Scene subset)
- Table only
- Table
- Chairs and Table (scene subset)
- Sideboard
- Shelf
- Lights:
- Lustre
- Outdoor Lights
- Top and Side Lamps
- Wall Lamp
- Plants:
- Grass 1
- Grass 2
- Grass 3
- Outdoor High Grass
- Outdoor Plant (Palmtree)
- Water Plant
- Wall Parts:
- Beams
- Ceiling
- Left and Right Glass Door with open/close sliders
- Floor
- Panorama
- Roof
- Walls
- Windows and Vents
- Items to use Everywhere (centered and droped to floor):
- Carpet
- Chair
- Sideboard
- Shelf
- Table
- Lustre
- Outdoor Light
- Wall Lamp
- Outdoor High Grass
- Outdoor Plant (Palmtree)
- Water Plant
- Textures Include:
- High Resolution Textures handdrawn
- Texture files: 182 Diffuse Maps, Bump Maps, Gloss and Specular Maps, Normal Maps from 108x720 to 4096x4096 px
- Optimized for Iray
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
