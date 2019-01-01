-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:66067Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$18.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:66067Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
Details
Imogen is a high quality Character for Genesis 8 Female.
The head and body for Imogen are uniquely custom sculpted in Zbrush, and the skin was created using high-quality photo references for depth and detail.
Imogen also has a special raised cornea morph that allows the light to reflect her eyes more accurately in renders, giving you more realistic renders!
What's Included and Features
- Imogen HD for Genesis 8 Female (.DUF)
- Imogen Full Character Preset
- Imogen Head Apply/Rem
- Imogen Body Apply/Rem
- Imogen Nails Apply/Rem
- Imogen Nipples Apply/Rem
- Imogen Navel Apply/Rem
- Character MAT
- Anatomical Elements MAT (Applies with Base)
- Make-Up Options
- 8 Makeup Options
- 4 L.I.E. Liner Options
- 1 L.I.E. Blusher Option
- Makeup Off Options
- Lips Options
- 8 Lips Color Options
- 2 Gloss Strength Options
- 1 Paler Colour L.I.E. Option
- 1 Remove Option
- Eyes Options
- 8 Realistic Eye Colors
- Natural and Mascara Lash Options
- Fibermesh Eyebrows Options
- 8 Realistic Eyebrow Color Options
- Textures Include
- 88 Texture, Bump, Specular and Transparency Maps (1048 x 1048 to 4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
- Daz Studio 3Delight Material Preset (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Imogen HD for Genesis 8 Female (.DUF)