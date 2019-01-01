IGD Immersion Poses for Genesis 8

Wanting to get a jump start on summertime renders? Or just want your characters to have a little fun in the rain?

Don't let your imagination stop there! These poses can also be used to immerse your characters in a winter scene with snow falling, or with beautiful falling autumn leaves.

Originally created for the Genesis 3 figures, IGD Immersion poses has been carefully modified for your Genesis 8 characters, so they can have in on the fun, jump, dive, splash, swim, and more. Bring your renders to life.