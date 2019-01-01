-
SKU:66811
Artist:
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female, Genesis 8 Male
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
$15.95
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
Details
Wanting to get a jump start on summertime renders? Or just want your characters to have a little fun in the rain?
Don't let your imagination stop there! These poses can also be used to immerse your characters in a winter scene with snow falling, or with beautiful falling autumn leaves.
Originally created for the Genesis 3 figures, IGD Immersion poses has been carefully modified for your Genesis 8 characters, so they can have in on the fun, jump, dive, splash, swim, and more. Bring your renders to life.
What's Included and Features
- IGD Immersion Poses for Genesis 8 (.DUF)
- Poses:
- 25 Water Play Poses For Genesis 8 Female With Mirrored Versions
- 25 Water Play Poses For Genesis 8 Male With Mirrored Versions
- Poses:
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
- Ron's Splashes
- Bold Swimsuit for Genesis 3 Female(s)
- MMA Fighter for Genesis 3 Male(s)
- Riverwillow for Genesis 3 Female(s)
- Small Whimsical Pool
- Epic Props: Godrays & Volumetric Light for Iray
- Iray Rain
- Short Wet Hair for Genesis 8 Male(s) and Female(s)
- dForce HD Wet and Dry Baby Doll Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- Ollie 8
- Georgie Hair and Brows for Genesis 3 & 8 Male(s)
- dForce House Brownie Outfit for Genesis 8 Male(s)
- Stella Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Female(s)
- Mabel 8
- Jungle Pool
- After Rain
- MRL dForce Curly Bun for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- Street Vignettes - Calle Pintada
- IGD Immersion Poses for Genesis 8 (.DUF)