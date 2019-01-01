-
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Details
From strong, straight legs 'en pointe' to graceful bent limbs creating elegant curves within a powerful frame, dancers are experts at creating living art.
Now you can in your renders with IGD Forms 3 Poses for Genesis 8 Female. This set of 30 unique poses also comes with mirrored versions of each so you can get more out of this set of poses where trained bodies bend in beautiful and unlikely ways to look simultaneously graceful and strong.
Bring your renders to life, and let these forms ignite a spark within your muse to create your own form of art.
What's Included and Features
- IGD Forms 3 Poses for Genesis 8 Female: (.DUF)
- 30 Full Body Poses with Mirrors
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
